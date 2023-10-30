Travelling To The UAE? From Ghee To Pickle; Here Are The Items Prohibited In Your Check-In Luggage

If you are flying to the UAE, we have news for you! Authorities have recently unveiled a list of prohibited items for passengers flying from India to the UAE. It has come to light that a wide range of forbidden items have been discovered in travellers' checked baggage. This surge in incidents is occurring during a notably busy period for the India-UAE aviation route, as many Indians are traveling to the Gulf for various purposes such as work, vacations, and business.

With the upcoming holiday season, there is expected to be a significant uptick in the number of tourists heading in that direction. The increase in cases of rejected baggage can be attributed to both local and international travelers trying to transport prohibited items, resulting in a logistical challenge to manage this situation.

Here is the list of banned items at your check-in to make your travel hassle-free:

Ghee

Paint

Dry coconut

Camphor

Pickles

Oily food items

e-cigerattes

Lighters

Power banks

Spray Bottles

