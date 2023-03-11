e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleTravelling to Kolkata? Here's all about Kolkata airport's 2 litre liquor per passenger rule

Travelling to Kolkata? Here's all about Kolkata airport's 2 litre liquor per passenger rule

Stepping up the vigil of carrying a specific quantity of booze is related to different types of alcohol.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 11, 2023, 01:47 PM IST
article-image
Kolkata airport to enforce 2 litre liquor per passenger rule; check details here | Representative Image: Kolkata airport

If you are flying to and from Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, we have news for you!

Domestic fliers carrying liquor bottles while going to other cities or coming to Kolkata will have to be careful about the volume of booze because the state excise department has stepped up vigil to enforce the 2-litre-per-passenger rule.

According to a Telegraph India report, the state excise department has taken the decision to expand personnel and staff at the Kolkata airport’s domestic section.

This specific rule of carrying 2 litres of alcohol and the vigilance of the state excise department have been in place for a long time. But, now a lot more emphasis is placed on intensifying the vigil about the rule of 2 litre of liquor for each passenger.

Stepping up the vigil of carrying a specific quantity of booze is related to different types of alcohol. It is applicable to all these kinds of liquor:

  • Beer

  • Foreign liquor made in India

  • Foreign liquor packed in India

  • Foreign liquor packed in origin

  • Wine

Each and every passenger flying here needs to abide by the rules efficiently. Following the 2 litres liquor rule by the excise department is mandatory, else actions will be taken against that passenger for carrying an additional quantity. An official of the department mentioned that these passengers can carry different kinds of liquor from the licensed outlets of Kolkata and can carry the bottles with them only till the capacity of 2 litres.

Some points to note about the rule is that the bottles can be completely sealed and opened as well. Also, the rule is for every passenger and not every ticket. Personnel might check a passenger’s luggage randomly. In fact, checks are also conducted after the department gets some information. The bags and luggage of all the passengers are checked and scanned at different places at the Kolkata airport.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATERMELON season is here; 7 health benefits of this hydrating fruit

WATERMELON season is here; 7 health benefits of this hydrating fruit

Travelling to Kolkata? Here's all about Kolkata airport's 2 litre liquor per passenger rule

Travelling to Kolkata? Here's all about Kolkata airport's 2 litre liquor per passenger rule

7 Wise Quotes by Chanakya that will make your life meaningful

7 Wise Quotes by Chanakya that will make your life meaningful

World Glaucoma Day: Know more about the eye disease that can cause vision loss

World Glaucoma Day: Know more about the eye disease that can cause vision loss

7 Iconic paintings of Kolkata-born artist Ganesh Pyne you must revisit on his death anniversary

7 Iconic paintings of Kolkata-born artist Ganesh Pyne you must revisit on his death anniversary