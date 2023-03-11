Travelling to Kolkata? Here's all about Kolkata airport's 2 litre liquor per passenger rule

Kolkata airport to enforce 2 litre liquor per passenger rule; check details here | Representative Image: Kolkata airport

If you are flying to and from Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, we have news for you!

Domestic fliers carrying liquor bottles while going to other cities or coming to Kolkata will have to be careful about the volume of booze because the state excise department has stepped up vigil to enforce the 2-litre-per-passenger rule.

According to a Telegraph India report, the state excise department has taken the decision to expand personnel and staff at the Kolkata airport’s domestic section.

This specific rule of carrying 2 litres of alcohol and the vigilance of the state excise department have been in place for a long time. But, now a lot more emphasis is placed on intensifying the vigil about the rule of 2 litre of liquor for each passenger.

Stepping up the vigil of carrying a specific quantity of booze is related to different types of alcohol. It is applicable to all these kinds of liquor:

Beer

Foreign liquor made in India

Foreign liquor packed in India

Foreign liquor packed in origin

Wine

Each and every passenger flying here needs to abide by the rules efficiently. Following the 2 litres liquor rule by the excise department is mandatory, else actions will be taken against that passenger for carrying an additional quantity. An official of the department mentioned that these passengers can carry different kinds of liquor from the licensed outlets of Kolkata and can carry the bottles with them only till the capacity of 2 litres.

Some points to note about the rule is that the bottles can be completely sealed and opened as well. Also, the rule is for every passenger and not every ticket. Personnel might check a passenger’s luggage randomly. In fact, checks are also conducted after the department gets some information. The bags and luggage of all the passengers are checked and scanned at different places at the Kolkata airport.