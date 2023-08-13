Travel Time From Mangalore To Katra To Reduce By 20 Hours; Details Inside |

The Kanyakumari-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK) - Kanyakumari Himsagar Weekly Express (16317-16318) is likely to undergo a rerouting through the Konkan Network based on a recommendation from the Kanyakumari District Rail Users’ Association.

This proposed change would result in a reduced distance of 3,573 kilometres, which is 215 kilometres less than the current route. The train previously covered 3,686 kilometres in 70 hours, whereas the new route would take approximately 50 hours.

The suggested rerouting would not only decrease travel time from Kanyakumari to Katra but also significantly benefit passengers traveling from Mangalore.

Vaishno Devi Shrine located in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir |

Currently, there is no direct rail connection between coastal Karnataka and Jammu, particularly after the discontinuation of the Mangaluru Central - SVDK Navayug Weekly Express.

The new route would pass through locations such as Madgaon, Panvel, Vadodara, Kota, and Mathura resulting in a reduction of five hours for Kanyakumari passengers and about 20 hours for Mangalore passengers.

The Kanyakumari District Rail Users’ Association believes that rerouting the train would be a wise decision, making the journey more efficient and less time-consuming.

Mangalore |

The current route of the train:

Kanyakumari

Trivandrum

Ernakulam

Coimbatore

Katpady

Tirupati

Vijayawada

Nagpur

Bhopal

Agra

New Delhi

Jammu Tawi

Katra

The proposed route by Kanyakumari District Rail Users’ Association:

Kanyakumari

Trivandrum

Ernakulam

Kozhikode

Mangaluru Junction

Madgaon

Panvel

Vadodara

Kota

Mathura

New Delhi

Jammu Tawi

Katra

Jammu and coastal Karnataka are indeed rich in religious and cultural heritage, making them popular destinations for pilgrims and travellers alike. The Vaishno Devi Shrine, located in Katra town in Jammu and Kashmir, is one of the most revered and visited religious sites in India dedicated to Goddess Vaishno Devi. Mangalore is a hub of various religious communities and holds a mix of temples, churches, and mosques. Kadri Manjunatha Temple, Kudroli Gokarnath Temple, and Mangaladevi Temple are notable Hindu religious sites.

