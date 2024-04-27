Stress Awareness Month: Ways To Manage Mental Health & Wave Good Bye To Worries!

Canva

Stress Awareness Month has been observed since 1992 in April every year. The moto behind this is to spread awareness about causes and better coping mechanisms for stress. Life can take you by surprise and that can either make you happy or make you stressed. You need to understand that stress is not a disease, it is biologically present inside us. Although, it can be the root cause of life threatening diseases for you. In current scenarios, teenagers and millennials are under a lot of stress due to work, growing competition, finances, health etc. It gets difficult to manage it all at once and causes you stress and leads you to a dark mental space. What you fail to understand is that the way you overthink affects your stress levels and it ends up impacting your body negatively. Here are some ways that can help you in stress management.

Mindfulness and Meditation

To practice mindfulness, you need to try not to procrastinate and not overthink about something that has already happened. What is not in your control should not have any space in your mind. Try focusing on the present. Live in each moment. Meditation is a great way to centralise your focus and help you calm down. It can help you stay in the present and think straight.

Exercise

Exercise is the best way to relieve stress. Any form of intense physical activity releases happy hormones known as endorphins that are good for your body. They release positive emotions and you end up feeling good about life in general. Regular exercise can help you boost your self esteem as you keep achieving your fitness goals and this will result in reduced stress levels.

Diet

It all begins with a good diet. You are what you eat and it is very true. Not having appropriate meal times and eating junk most of the time can make you lethargic and tired all the time. Since outside food and junk mostly lack nutrition, it leaves you feeling tired, low and less productive, leading to stress of unfinished business. Eating nutritious food and having meals at an appropriate time can have a great impact on your life. Once you start practicing it, there will be no going back after you see the results.

Supportive Relationships

Be around people who love you. Presence of your loved ones gives you a sense of comfort and security and it helps you release your stress. Being around the right people is also very important. Have mindful and considerate people around you. Be around those who have your best interest in their heart and will always have your back.

Indulge in Hobbies

There comes a point in life where you might get so busy working, socialising and achieving your goals that you no longer have time to do what once made you feel alive. If you are experiencing stress, try indulging yourself in a long lost hobby. Connecting with your old self can help you appreciate your growth and eventually help in reducing stress.

Time Management

To avoid stressing about work and procrastinating about the results, you can segregate your work, make a to-do list and start getting things done in order. One after the other. This will help in increasing productivity and reduced tension around the room and in your mind.

These are the tips you can follow to practice stress management and live a balanced life. Just remember to not think about things that are not in your control and half your problems will disappear.