Top chefs share five lip-smacking recipes that every vegan must try!

Popularly called Veganuary, this is a one-month ‘go vegan challenge, which was started by the Brits, but over the years has found takers all across the world. The plant-based diet and lifestyle has become more mainstream now so much that many brands are producing only vegan foods to cater to the followers of this diet. With veganism gaining momentum over the past few years, vegans are always on the lookout for dishes that aren't just tasty but also ones that are a perfect fit with their foodie preferences. So, if you are a vegan and want to conjure up some interesting dishes in your kitchen, here are a few recipes that might come in handy.

Winter Carrot Zoodles with Sage Beurre Noisette

Ingredients:

250 gm Carrot Zoodles

60 gm Vegetable Based Margarine

0.5 gm Sage

30 gm Kalamata Olives

20 gm Green Cherry Tomato

20 gm Vegan Cheese

Method: Make fine zoodles of fresh carrots lengthwise and blanch them in a vegetable stock, al dente. Stone the olives, halve the cherry tomatoes and pluck the sage leaves and set aside. Make Beurre Noisette by adding Margarine to a hot pan and cooking it till a nutty flavour is achieved. Quickly add the sage leaves so as to have the flavour imbibe in the butter. Add the olives, tomatoes and the carrot zoodles and toss in the butter to coat the ingredients. Finish off with finely grated vegan cheese and serve piping hot in a pasta bowl.

– Recipe by Chef Shailendra Kekade

Honey Chilli Lotus Stem

Ingredients:

200 gm boiled Lotus root

40 gm Chopped chilly

30 gm Chopped ginger

70 gm Chopped garlic

Chopped celery

5 gm Red Chilli paste

2 gm Salt

4 gm White pepper powder

6 gm Aromat powder

3 gm Spring Onions

3 gm Sesame Seeds

100 ml Oil

50 ml Sesame Oil

Sauces:

Oyster sauce

40 ml Soya sauce

50 ml Honey

5 ml Chilli Sauce

Method: Making of lotus root: Cut the lotus root into a thin circular slice, iboil them in water till it gets soft and cooked. After that coat the sliced lotus root with cornflour and a little water for coating. Fry the lotus root, in hot oil till crispy. Saute. Add a little mixture of sauce in a hot wok and add the fried lotus root into it. As you add the lotus root keep on sautéing and add a little more mixture if sauce till it gets coated well. Garnish it with chopped spring onions and serve hot.

– Recipe by Ganesh Bisht of SILLY

Zucchini & Turnip Waffle with Mince Mock Meat, Chimichurri & Hummus

Ingredients:

Zucchini Waffle:

1 cup Grated Zucchini

¼ cup Turnip

¼ cup Cornflour

2 gms Salt

5 gms Pepper

5 gms Garlic

5 gms Green chilly

10 gms Basil

5 gms Chopped Spring Onion

5 ml EVOO

Chimichurri:

3 tbsp Parsley chopped

1 tsp Onion chopped

1 no Red Fresh Chilli

1 tbsp Basil chopped

Salt to taste

1 tsp Red Wine Vinegar

1/4th tsp Dried Oregano

3 tbsp Olive Oil

2 cloves Garlic chopped

Mock Meat:

½ cup Soya Mince

½ no Onion chopped

1 tsp Garlic chopped

½ tsp Ginger chopped

¼ tsp tsp Green chili

120ml Vegetable stock

1 tbsp Coriander leaves

¼ the Turmeric powder

1/4th tsp red chili powder (deggi)

1/4th tsp Cumin

Salt to taste

½ nos Lime juice

Hummus:

1 cup Boiled Chickpeas

1 tsp garlic

1 tbsp Tahina paste

1/4th tsp Cumin

1 tbsp EVOO

Salt to taste

½ nos Lime

Method:

Zucchini waffle: In a bowl grate yellow, green zucchini and turnip squeeze out the excess water, then add chopped garlic, basil, spring onions, salt, pepper and chopped green chilli. Add cornflour and make a batter-like consistency, and mix all together. Brush the hot waffle machine with EVVO and pour in the batter. Cook till crispy.

Chimichurri: Add in all the chopped ingredients and mix well.

Mock Meat: In a pan add some oil, onion, garlic, and some green chili. Sauté well. Once it turns golden brown add the mock meat and stock. Once the mock meat is halfway done add the spices and seasoning. Let it cook till the water dries out.

Hummus: In a blender, add some chickpeas, garlic, tahini paste, cumin powder, lime, EVOO and ice. Blend into a smooth paste.

– Recipe by Sasmit Manjrekar of Elephant & CO

Vegan Chocolate and Strawberry Mousse

Ingredients:

1 cup Coconut Milk

1¼ cup Coconut cream

¼ cup fresh Strawberries, finely chopped / Puree

½ cup Chia Seeds

¼ cup pure Cocoa Powder, unsweetened

¼ cup dairy-free dark chocolate , melted

1/3 cup Maple syrup

½ tsp Vanilla extract

¼ tsp Sea salt

For the garnish:

6 fresh Strawberries

Method: In a glass bowl, whisk together the chia seeds, coconut milk , coconut cream, melted chocolate, cocoa powder, puree of fresh strawberries, maple syrup, vanilla and salt. Cover the bowl and place in the refrigerator for 2½ hours. Transfer this refrigerated mixture to a blender and blend until smooth and creamy. Spoon the mousse into six serving bowls. Cover and chill for another 2 ½ hours. Remove from the refrigerator and serve chilled garnished with fresh strawberries.

(Chef Tips: You may refrigerate the mousse overnight to get maximum flavors. You may garnish it with lightly toasted almonds, dairy free dark chocolate shavings, sprinkle a little cocoa powder or fresh berries.)

– Recipe by Chef Reetu Uday Kugaji, Culinary Expert & Chef Consultant

Kahwahattan

Ingredients:

45 ml Templeton Rye 4 years

7.5 ml Jaggery Syrup

30 ml Mahwah tea

2 spray Orange Blossom water

Method: Stir all the ingredients over ice and pour into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with an orange peel.

– Recipe by Mixologist Dushyant Tanwar of Monika Enterprises

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 10:16 AM IST