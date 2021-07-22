Top 7 tourist attractions in the United Arab Emirates

Dubai is a great city that should absolutely not be missed. If you're checking out many of these stops on this list of the top seven tourist attractions, you will end up in the city anyway. While you are in Dubai you can take a boat ride along the Dubai Creek on a traditional Arabic boat. Sunset cruises come with dinner and entertainment and you can enjoy unmatched views of the city. You can also go shopping in Dubai across from the Dubai Creek where megalithic malls offer anything and everything you could possibly want to buy.

3. Burj Khalifa

This is one of the most famous buildings in the country and is a sky-high landmark. It is currently the world's tallest building and considered one of the tallest freestanding structure. When you get to the top at the observation deck you will have traveled in an elevator the longest elevator distance in the entire world. Everyone loves getting that perfect picture with a view and throughout the United Arab Emirates there are lots of places where that can happen. From this tower you can get a stunning picture of the whole of Dubai. After you've spent a day taking pictures from the tower, be sure to take pictures on the ground of the tower especially at night when the different levels are illuminated by a series of brightly colored lights.

4. Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Don’t pass up an opportunity to see the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, even if you aren’t religious. This Modern mosque is regarded for its traditional Beauty and craftsmanship fused beautifully with a contemporary design. As you visit you will see the ancient styles used in traditional architecture among Islamic structures that blend beautifully with modern architectural design. The entire structure both inside and out uses things like white marble Stones, glass work, large amounts of gold, and Mosaic tiles. Inside is the world's biggest carpet made by hand. You will also see a range of crystal and 24-karat gold chandeliers Illuminating that carpet.

5. Ferrari World, Abu Dhabi