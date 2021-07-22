Top 7 tourist attractions in the United Arab Emirates

If you are heading to the United Arab Emirates, there is a lot to see and a lot to do. If you love summer, deserts and sea resorts, then the UAE is where to go on holiday. If you prefer sports, there is more than you think to see there too. Check out these top seven tourist attractions in the UAE.
Top 7 attractions in Dubai for Indian and Arab Tourists
There are many site attractions you can visit in Dubai whether you are from India, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait or even the United States. Would you like to visit the ? Or would you prefer riding on Camels in the desert? Here we'll advise you what you should not miss on your next vacation in Dubai:
1. Burj Al Arab
Your first stop should be Burj Al Arab. If you can swing it, absolutely make a stay at this luxury hotel. This hotel is right in the center of Dubai and has redefined stunning views and exceptional Hospitality. It is actually located on a small, somewhat private peninsula so you can feel like you have escaped the city while your Island hotel room looks directly out at the coastline of the city.
2. Dubai Creek
Dubai is a great city that should absolutely not be missed. If you're checking out many of these stops on this list of the top seven tourist attractions, you will end up in the city anyway. While you are in Dubai you can take a boat ride along the Dubai Creek on a traditional Arabic boat. Sunset cruises come with dinner and entertainment and you can enjoy unmatched views of the city. You can also go shopping in Dubai across from the Dubai Creek where megalithic malls offer anything and everything you could possibly want to buy.
3. Burj Khalifa
This is one of the most famous buildings in the country and is a sky-high landmark. It is currently the world's tallest building and considered one of the tallest freestanding structure. When you get to the top at the observation deck you will have traveled in an elevator the longest elevator distance in the entire world. Everyone loves getting that perfect picture with a view and throughout the United Arab Emirates there are lots of places where that can happen. From this tower you can get a stunning picture of the whole of Dubai. After you've spent a day taking pictures from the tower, be sure to take pictures on the ground of the tower especially at night when the different levels are illuminated by a series of brightly colored lights.
To check out the official site, visit them online before you head out on vacation.
4. Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque
Don’t pass up an opportunity to see the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, even if you aren’t religious. This Modern mosque is regarded for its traditional Beauty and craftsmanship fused beautifully with a contemporary design. As you visit you will see the ancient styles used in traditional architecture among Islamic structures that blend beautifully with modern architectural design. The entire structure both inside and out uses things like white marble Stones, glass work, large amounts of gold, and Mosaic tiles. Inside is the world's biggest carpet made by hand. You will also see a range of crystal and 24-karat gold chandeliers Illuminating that carpet.
5. Ferrari World, Abu Dhabi
At Ferrari World, you can see quite a few things, sure to make any Ferrari fan happy. Ferrari World features a layout that looks very similar to an awesome race car, with roller coaster rides where your coaster is a Ferrari, cute bumper cars for the family, also Ferraris, and great museums where you can see the history of Ferrari race cars to your heart's content. You can also check out Yas Island where the Yas marina is located. The Yas marina is the f1 races circuit, the perfect place to go for fans of fast cars and motor races. You can learn more from casinoelarab about the Yas Marina Circuit before you book your vacation activities.
6. Jebel Jais
For people who want to be a bit more active during their vacation, this is the highest peak in the country. You can admire the beautiful hajar mountain peaks during your hike or take part in the world's longest zipline, one of the most popular activities to do when you make it to the top. This zip line goes on for 2 kilometers and during the entire flight you will be soaring at 120 kilometers per hour.
7. Louvre Abu Dhabi
Finally, visit the Louvre in Abu Dhabi. You will see great works of art and a wonderful tribute to world history in this Museum. The design is ultra-modern with beautiful palm trees and white decor, designed by a famous architect. Many people consider the museum an architectural attraction in and of itself, and your trip here will cement that idea. You can see links between different cultures and civilizations throughout human history including things from ancient traditional living quarters from civilizations that once lived directly where you are visiting.
Overall, don't miss the Louvre for artistic treasures. Head to Jebel Jais for some intense hiking. Don't skip Ferrari World if you are a fan of cars, or even if you aren't.
