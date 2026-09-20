Today Is Your Last Chance To Visit Mumbai’s Grand Bandra Fair 2026: Know More

Bandra Fair | Image courtesy: FPJ

If you’ve been meaning to head to Bandra Fair but kept putting it off, this is your final reminder. Today, September 20, is the last day of the annual celebration around Mount Mary, where the streets come alive with colourful stalls, comforting food, shopping and plenty of festive buzz. With only one day left, it’s the perfect time to soak in the fair before it wraps up for the year.

Bandra Fair | Pics | Salman Ansari

Bandra Fair 2026 set to conclude

The Bandra Fair has been running from September 13 to September 20, transforming the area surrounding the Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount into a lively festive stretch.

The octave continues through September 20, alongside the fair, giving visitors one final day to experience the celebrations.

Bandra Fair |

What can you do at the fair?

Walk through the bustling stalls

One of the easiest ways to experience Bandra Fair is simply to wander through its busy lanes. From colourful displays to street-side counters, there’s plenty to look at as you move between the different sections of the fair.

Pick up religious keepsakes

The stalls offer plenty of traditional souvenirs for devotees and visitors. You can browse rosaries, small idols, photo frames, cross pendants and other religious keepsakes that can be taken home as reminders of the celebration.

Image Courtesy: FPJ

Shop for affordable accessories

The shopping isn’t limited to religious items. Visitors can also browse budget-friendly jewellery and accessories, including rings, chains, bracelets and hair accessories. It’s the kind of shopping where you can casually browse and still leave with a few unexpected finds.

Eat your way through the fair

Come hungry because food is a major attraction here. The stalls bring together flavours from Mumbai and beyond, with East Indian, Goan and Koli-inspired offerings among the highlights. Choris pav is one of the local favourites to look out for.

You’ll also find familiar fair treats such as Calicut halwa, kala channa, kadio bodios and petha. From sweet halwa varieties to chips, chakli, namkeen and other snacks, there’s plenty to nibble on while exploring.

Enjoy the festive atmosphere

The fair isn’t just about shopping and food. Music, amusement rides and large crowds add to the celebratory mood, making the area around Mount Mary feel especially lively during these days.

Visit Mount Mary Basilica

At the centre of the celebrations is the Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount, where devotees can pause for prayer and participate in the religious observances associated with the feast.

The church’s hilltop location also gives visitors a chance to take in views overlooking the Arabian Sea. After navigating the busy fair, the setting around the basilica offers a more peaceful moment before heading back into the crowds.