Bandra Fair 2026: Free Haircuts For Pilgrims At This Chapel Road Salon; Here's How You Can Get One |

Mumbai’s much-loved Bandra Fair is returning with its annual celebration of faith, community and festivities. But amid the food stalls, rides and crowds of pilgrims, one local salon is adding a heartwarming touch to the celebrations by offering something completely free, a fresh haircut.

For the past 15 years, hairstylist Thompsun Fernandes of Thompsun Hair Studio on Chapel Road, Bandra, has been offering free haircuts to pilgrims and visitors during the Bandra Fair. Located opposite Duke’s Restaurant, the salon welcomes everyone, from young children to senior citizens.

Fernandes and his team of hairstylists volunteer their time and expertise to give visitors a grooming break during their visit to the fair. What started as a simple gesture of goodwill has now become a familiar part of the Bandra Fair experience, bringing together community spirit, generosity and a little self-care.

This year, the free haircut service will be available on September 13 and September 20, from 11:30 AM to 9 PM. Visitors can avail themselves of the service on a first-come, first-served basis.

Meanwhile, the Bandra Fair 2026 will be held from September 13 to September 20 around the historic Mount Mary Basilica and surrounding areas in Bandra West. The fair is known for bringing together religious traditions, street food, shopping, entertainment and carnival-like festivities.

Best Time To Visit

For those looking to avoid the heaviest crowds, weekdays between 10 AM and 6 PM are generally a better time to explore the fair. Weekends, especially evenings, tend to be significantly busier.

Things To Carry

Wear comfortable walking shoes, as the fair involves considerable walking, including uphill stretches around the Mount Mary steps and surrounding lanes. With Mumbai’s September weather bringing the possibility of both sunshine and sudden showers, carrying an umbrella or cap is also a good idea.

This year, while visitors head to Bandra for prayers, festivities and the fair experience, they can also walk away with a fresh new look—thanks to a 15-year-old tradition of kindness.