Mumbai This Weekend: Bandra Fair 2026, Girgaon Ganpati Walks, Stand-Up Comedy & More To Explore |

Mumbai is all set for another packed weekend with a mix of festive celebrations, live entertainment, fitness activities and shopping experiences. From the annual Bandra Fair to heritage-inspired Ganpati walks, here are some events to check out across the city this weekend.

Bandra Fair 2026

When: September 13–20, 2026

Where: Mount Mary Basilica, Bandra West

The iconic Bandra Fair returns this September around the historic Mount Mary Basilica. The annual celebration will bring the neighbourhood around Mount Mary Road, the Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount and nearby areas alive with festivities. Visitors can soak in the atmosphere around the church, streets and steps during the week-long fair.

Aakash Gupta Stand Up Comedy

When: September 13

Where: Sophia Bhabha Auditorium, Mumbai

Looking for some laughs this Sunday? Comedian Aakash Gupta brings his stand-up special Daily Ka Kaam Hain to Mumbai. The show promises to turn everyday situations, routines and relatable chaos into comedy, making it a fun pick for a weekend evening.

IKEA Open House

When: September 11–12

Where: IKEA Navi Mumbai and IKEA Worli

IKEA is hosting a two-day Open House for Mumbaikars looking for ideas to make their homes more organised and functional. The experience will feature smart home-organising ideas, live music, workshops, fun challenges, kids’ activities, social mixers and book clubs, along with special in-store offers.

Ganpati Special Walks By Khaki Tours

When: September 14–24

Where: Various locations across Mumbai

Explore Mumbai’s rich Ganpati history with special walks by Khaki Tours during Ganesh Chaturthi. Starting on September 14 and continuing until September 24, the walks explore the origins of Mumbai’s public Ganpati celebrations and the traditions that existed long before Lalbaugcha Raja became the city’s most iconic idol.

Aamchi Mumbai Marathon

When: September 13

Where: Ghatkopar Eastern Express Highway Service Road

Fitness enthusiasts can kick-start Sunday with the Aamchi Mumbai Marathon. The 21-km run begins at 5:30 AM, with reporting at 5 AM, while the 10-km run starts at 6 AM and the 5-km run at 6:15 AM. Participants compete across multiple age categories for both men and women.