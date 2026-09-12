Bandra Fair 2026 Guide: Dates, Timings, How To Reach, What To Expect & Tips Before You Visit |

Mumbai’s much-loved Bandra Fair is all set to begin tomorrow, bringing its annual mix of faith, food, festivities and carnival fun to Bandra. The Bandra Fair 2026 will be held from September 13 to September 20 around the historic Mount Mary Basilica and surrounding areas in Bandra West.

The celebrations centre around Mount Mary Basilica on Mount Mary Road, where visitors can attend devotional services, light candles and explore the festive stalls. Meanwhile, Mount Carmel Church on Chapel Road is where visitors can find carnival-style attractions, including rides such as the giant wheel.

What To Expect

The fair offers something for visitors beyond its religious significance. Festive stalls sell traditional Goan sweets, roasted chana, kadio bodio and candles, while the surrounding area takes on a lively carnival atmosphere. Special feast masses are also an important part of the celebrations.

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Best Time To Visit

If you want to experience the fair without navigating the biggest crowds, weekday visits between 10 AM and 6 PM are a better option. Weekends, particularly evenings, can get considerably busier.

How To Reach

Public transport is highly recommended during the fair. The easiest option is to take a local train to Bandra Railway Station and exit from the West side. From there, visitors can take BEST special buses or an auto-rickshaw towards Hill Road and continue towards the fair area.

Driving directly to the Basilica can be difficult as major roads, including Mount Mary Road and St. John Baptista Road, are closed to non-residential vehicles from 6 AM to 11 PM. Street parking near the venue is also unavailable, so those driving will need to park farther away.

Things To Carry

Comfortable walking shoes are a must as the area involves plenty of walking and uphill stretches around the Mount Mary steps and lanes. Since September weather can bring both sunshine and sudden showers, carrying an umbrella or cap is also advisable.