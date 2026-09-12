BEST To Run 236 Additional Buses For Mount Mary Yatra In Bandra From September 13 To Manage Devotee Rush | AI

Mumbai: With thousands of devotees expected to descend on Bandra for the annual Mount Mary Yatra, the BEST Undertaking will operate 236 additional buses throughout the week to handle the rush between Bandra railway station (West) and Hill Road. The special services will run from September 13 to 20, providing an additional transport link for devotees arriving by suburban trains.

Extra Buses To Connect Bandra Station And Hill Road

The buses will operate between Bandra station (West) and Hill Road garden, as heavy crowds around Mount Mary Church and the Father Agnel Ashram premises will prevent buses from going right up to the shrine. Additional services will also be operated from the Bandra area to manage the expected surge in passengers.

The rush is expected to be particularly heavy around Bandra station and the church as devotees make their way to the shrine during the week-long yatra. To keep the movement of buses and passengers smooth, BEST has deployed bus inspectors and traffic officers at key locations throughout the period. The staff will guide passengers, assist with bus operations and help manage crowd-related traffic disruptions.

The BEST administration has appealed to devotees and other commuters to use the additional bus services during the yatra. The special arrangement is aimed at easing pressure on the suburban rail-bus interchange and ensuring devotees have a safer and more convenient journey to the vicinity of Mount Mary Church.

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