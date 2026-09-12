Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Cyber Fraud Network Involving ₹350 Crore Transactions, Three Arrested |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch’s Unit-5 has busted an alleged cyber fraud network and arrested three persons in connection with transactions linked to cyber fraud of more than ₹350 crore. The accused have been identified as Islamuddin Salimuddin Shaikh (44), Yasir Nasiruddin Shaikh (26), and Abdul Razzaq Abdul Rauf (42). They were produced before the Esplanade court and have been remanded to police custody till September 19.

Multiple Bank Accounts And SIM Cards Used In Network

According to the police, the accused used to open multiple bank accounts in their own names as well as in the names of other persons. A large number of mobile SIM cards were linked to these accounts. The money allegedly generated through online cyber fraud was deposited into these accounts and subsequently transferred to various other bank accounts.

During the investigation, the Crime Branch seized 88 passbooks, 143 cheque books, around 900 ATM cards, 24 mobile phones, 167 SIM cards and two laptops from the accused.

₹24 Crore Transactions Under Scanner

Police said their investigation revealed that the accused had carried out transactions involving around ₹24 crore in suspected cyber fraud proceeds through nearly 10 bank accounts. A check of 1,930 records on the cybercrime portal linked to these accounts revealed 32 complaints.

Technical analysis also showed that 288 SIM cards allegedly used by the accused were linked to cyber fraud-related activities.

According to the Crime Branch, cases linked to the network involve various forms of cybercrime, including OTP fraud, digital arrest scams, job-related fraud and investment fraud.

Among the arrested accused, one is a cab driver. Islamuddin Shaikh, 44, studied up to Class 9, while another accused pursued two years of college education after completing Class 12, police said. The Crime Branch is now conducting a detailed investigation into the bank accounts, mobile numbers and financial transactions. Police are also probing whether the network has links with other states outside Maharashtra and possible overseas connections.

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