Kamathipura Redevelopment To Move Ahead With Resident Participation, MHADA Promises Transparency And Dialogue | AI

Mumbai: The redevelopment of Kamathipura will be taken forward through active participation and consultation with residents, tenants and landowners, with MHADA emphasising that their suggestions and concerns will play a key role in shaping the final plan for the historic locality.

MHADA Vice President and CEO Sanjeev Jaiswal said

“The redevelopment process will be taken forward on the principles of citizens’ participation, transparency and dialogue.” He was speaking during a presentation of the proposed Kamathipura Cluster Redevelopment Project and a public interaction programme held at Akhil Padmashali Samaj Hall held on Friday.

The proposed cluster redevelopment covers around 34 acres, comprising approximately 475 cessed and 259 non-cessed buildings. More than 8,000 residents and tenants, including around 6,625 residential and 1,376 commercial tenants, besides nearly 800 landowners, are associated with the project. The plan also envisages around 4,500 additional residential units.

MHADA, the nodal agency and Special Planning Authority for the project, is implementing the redevelopment under Regulation 33(9) of DCPR 2034.

MHADA has also approved several demands raised by residents, including two years’ advance rent, followed by cheques for the subsequent year, a Rs 25,000 shifting allowance and enhanced monthly rent for non-residential occupants.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/