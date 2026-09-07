Mount Mary Fair 2026: Complete Schedule Of Novena & Mass Timings, Parking Restrictions Around Church |

September brings with it one of Mumbai’s most anticipated annual traditions as Bandra’s Mount Mary Basilica prepares to welcome thousands of devotees for the Mount Mary Fair 2026. The celebrations are held in honour of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, commemorating the birth of Mother Mary, and draw people from across the city and beyond.

The religious observances begin with the traditional nine-day Novena, a period of prayer and devotion leading up to the feast. While the Nativity of Mary is observed on September 8, the main feast at Mount Mary Basilica is celebrated on the first Sunday after September 8. This year, the Novena will be held from September 4 to September 12, followed by the grand feast on September 13.

The celebrations also mark the beginning of the popular Bandra Fair, which attracts not only devotees but visitors from different faiths who come to experience the festive atmosphere around the iconic church.

Novena Mass Timings

On regular weekdays during the Novena, morning Masses will be held at 5:30 am, 6:30 am, 7:30 am, 8:30 am and 9:30 am. Devotees can also attend the evening services at 5:30 pm, 6:30 pm or 7:30 pm.

The schedule will be slightly expanded on Sunday, September 6 and Tuesday, September 8, with additional morning services. Masses will be held at 5:30 am, 6:30 am, 7:30 am, 8:30 am, 9:30 am, 10:30 am and 11:30 am, followed by evening Masses at 5:30 pm, 6:30 pm and 7:30 pm.

Feast Day Masses — September 13

The main feast will be celebrated on Sunday, September 13. Morning Masses are scheduled from 5:30 am through 10:30 am, with services at hourly intervals.

The Feast Mass will take place at 11:30 am, followed by the last Mass at 12:30 pm.

Octave Week — September 13 To 20

Religious observances continue for another week after the feast as part of the Octave celebrations. From Monday, September 14 to Saturday, September 19, Masses will be held at 6:30 am, 7:30 am, 8:30 am, 9:30 am, 10:30 am and 11:30 am. There will be no evening Masses during this period.

The celebrations conclude with Octave Sunday on September 20. Masses will be held at 5:30 am, 6:30 am, 7:30 am, 8:30 am, 9:30 am and 10:30 am, followed by the Feast Mass at 11:30 am and the last Mass at 12:30 pm.

Parking and halting restrictions

Parking or halting of vehicles, except for immediate pick-up or drop-off of passengers, will be prohibited on both sides of the following roads between 6 am and 11 pm throughout the fair:

Mount Mary Road

Pereira Road

Kane Road

Hill Road — between St. Paul’s Road junction and Mehboob Studio junction

Mount Carmel Road

Chapel Road

John Baptista Road

St. Sebastian Road

Rebello Road

Dr. Peter Dias Road

St. Paul Road