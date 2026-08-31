Bandra's Iconic Mount Mary Feast 2026 Returns! Dates & Things To Explore At Mumbai's Grand Fair

September brings one of Bandra's most-awaited traditions back to life. As the area around the Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount gets ready for the annual Mount Mary Feast, Mumbai can expect a familiar mix of faith, food, shopping and carnival-like energy. From church services to bustling stalls, the week-long celebration is set to turn Bandra into a festive hub once again.

Mount Mary Feast 2026: Dates to know

The religious celebrations will begin with the novena from September 4 to September 12, leading up to the main feast day on Sunday, September 13, which marks the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Services during the novena will be conducted in English, Hindi, Konkani, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati and Malayalam, making the celebration accessible to devotees from different communities.

The festivities won't end on September 13. The octave will continue from September 13 to September 20, while the much-loved Bandra Fair will also run from September 13 to September 20.

Read Also Lollapalooza India 2027 Dates Announced: When And Where To Buy Tickets

What to expect at Bandra Fair

If there is one thing Bandra Fair is guaranteed to deliver, it is plenty of colour and crowds. The streets around Mount Mary will be lined with food stalls, shopping counters, music and amusement rides, giving the religious celebration a distinctly festive atmosphere.

This year, the church has released the list of stall allottees for around 130 stalls along the route leading towards Mount Mary. Another 20 stalls on the steps have been kept aside for nuns and clergy. Separately, the BMC will auction more than 400 stalls across four roads approaching the Mount Mary steps.

Come hungry, leave with snacks

Food is a major part of the Bandra Fair experience, and the stalls offer a delicious mix of local and regional favourites. Visitors can browse everything from East Indian and Goan specialities to Koli-style treats, including choris pav.

There will also be plenty of familiar fair favourites such as Calicut halwa, kala channa, kadio bodios and petha. Those with a sweet tooth can explore different varieties of halwa, while chips, chakli, sweets and namkeen make for easy snacks to carry home.

Shop for religious finds & quirky accessories

The fair is equally popular for its shopping. Stalls offer plenty of religious souvenirs, including rosaries, idols, photo frames and cross pendants, making them popular keepsakes for devotees.

But you don't have to be shopping specifically for religious items to enjoy the stalls. Budget-friendly jewellery and accessories are also widely available, with chains, rings, bracelets and hair accessories adding a more contemporary touch to the traditional fair.

Don't skip Mount Mary Basilica

Amid the food, rides and shopping, the heart of the celebration remains the Mount Mary Basilica. Devotees can visit the church to pray and take part in the religious observances surrounding the feast.

The basilica's hilltop setting is another reason to make the visit. Overlooking the Arabian Sea, it offers a quieter contrast to the lively fair below and remains an important part of the annual experience.

More than just a religious festival, the Mount Mary Feast and Bandra Fair capture the city's ability to bring different cultures, traditions and communities together. Whether you're visiting for prayers, traditional food, festive shopping or simply to soak up the atmosphere, Bandra Fair 2026 has plenty to explore.