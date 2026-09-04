Mount Mary Fair 2026: Mumbai Traffic Police Announce Restrictions In Bandra From September 13-20

Mumbai: Temporary traffic restrictions will be imposed in the Bandra Traffic Division from September 13 to September 20, in view of the annual Mount Mary Fair. Lakhs of devotees are expected to visit Mount Mary Church during the week-long fair, raising the possibility of traffic congestion in the area.
The restrictions will remain in force as required during the fair to ensure smooth traffic movement and public safety.
One-way and no-entry restrictions
Mount Mary Road: Closed to all vehicles from 6 am to 11 pm, except emergency vehicles and vehicles of local residents carrying police-issued car passes.
Kane Road: One-way from its junction with Mount Mary Road towards B.J. Road. No entry from B.J. Road, except for local residents holding valid passes.
Pereira Road: One-way from east to west, with no entry from B.J. Road.
St. John Baptista Road: Closed to all vehicular traffic from 6 am to 11 pm, except local residents carrying special passes.
Chapel Road–Veronica Road: Right turn at Carmel Church will be closed to all vehicles.
Heavy vehicle restrictions
Entry of heavy vehicles will be prohibited between 6 am and 11 pm from September 13 to September 20 on:
K.C. Marg
Chapel Road
John Baptista Road
St. Sebastian Road
Mount Carmel Road
Mount Mary Road
B.J. Road
Kane Road
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Parking and halting restrictions
Parking or halting of vehicles, except for immediate pick-up or drop-off of passengers, will be prohibited on both sides of the following roads between 6 am and 11 pm throughout the fair:
Mount Mary Road
Pereira Road
Kane Road
Hill Road — between St. Paul’s Road junction and Mehboob Studio junction
Mount Carmel Road
Chapel Road
John Baptista Road
St. Sebastian Road
Rebello Road
Dr. Peter Dias Road
St. Paul Road
Motorists and visitors have been advised to cooperate with traffic police personnel, follow the temporary restrictions and use alternative routes wherever necessary.
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