Mount Mary Fair 2026: Mumbai Traffic Police Announce Restrictions In Bandra From September 13-20 | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: Temporary traffic restrictions will be imposed in the Bandra Traffic Division from September 13 to September 20, in view of the annual Mount Mary Fair. Lakhs of devotees are expected to visit Mount Mary Church during the week-long fair, raising the possibility of traffic congestion in the area.

The restrictions will remain in force as required during the fair to ensure smooth traffic movement and public safety.

One-way and no-entry restrictions

Mount Mary Road: Closed to all vehicles from 6 am to 11 pm, except emergency vehicles and vehicles of local residents carrying police-issued car passes. Kane Road: One-way from its junction with Mount Mary Road towards B.J. Road. No entry from B.J. Road, except for local residents holding valid passes. Pereira Road: One-way from east to west, with no entry from B.J. Road. St. John Baptista Road: Closed to all vehicular traffic from 6 am to 11 pm, except local residents carrying special passes. Chapel Road–Veronica Road: Right turn at Carmel Church will be closed to all vehicles.

Heavy vehicle restrictions

Entry of heavy vehicles will be prohibited between 6 am and 11 pm from September 13 to September 20 on:

K.C. Marg

Chapel Road

John Baptista Road

St. Sebastian Road

Mount Carmel Road

Mount Mary Road

B.J. Road

Kane Road

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Parking and halting restrictions

Parking or halting of vehicles, except for immediate pick-up or drop-off of passengers, will be prohibited on both sides of the following roads between 6 am and 11 pm throughout the fair:

Mount Mary Road Pereira Road Kane Road Hill Road — between St. Paul’s Road junction and Mehboob Studio junction Mount Carmel Road Chapel Road John Baptista Road St. Sebastian Road Rebello Road Dr. Peter Dias Road St. Paul Road

Motorists and visitors have been advised to cooperate with traffic police personnel, follow the temporary restrictions and use alternative routes wherever necessary.

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