Metro 3: MMRC Approval Made Mandatory For Redevelopment Within 50-Metre Zone | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has made its prior approval mandatory for any redevelopment or construction activity within a 50-metre influence zone on either side of the Mumbai Metro Line 3 alignment, citing the need to protect underground tunnels and metro structures.

The notice was issued since several redevelopment projects are being undertaken in the city and suburbs of Mumbai. As per JLL report, over 1,000 redevelopment projects were launched in the last six years from 2020.

In a public notice issued this week, the Metro 3 authority said property owners, landlords, housing societies, associations and other project proponents within the specified zone will have to obtain approval from MMRC before undertaking any redevelopment or development activity.

The notice has been issued by Swetal Kanwalu, Deputy General Manager (Town Planning), MMRC.

Approval required for construction activity

Importantly, MMRC said the safety conditions will also apply to redevelopment projects that have already obtained an MMRC No Objection Certificate (NOC). The conditions will be treated as part of the undertaking submitted with the NOC.

The requirement will also apply to activities including drilling of tubewells or sinking of wells, construction and demolition, geotechnical investigations, excavation and laying of infrastructure.

The notice said two tunnels of Mumbai Metro Line 3, each measuring approximately 6.35 metres in diameter, are spaced around 20-22 metres apart and pass at depths of approximately 17-25 metres below ground level beneath certain properties along the alignment.

Measures to protect metro structures

MMRC said the additional approval is aimed at preventing development and redevelopment works from adversely affecting the metro tunnels and other metro structures, both underground and above ground.

The authority has also directed project proponents undertaking work near Metro 3 structures to adopt special safety measures to prevent accidents outside construction sites.

“Ensuring the safety of pedestrians and commuters is of utmost importance,” the notice stated, particularly in view of risks such as falling construction equipment, toppling pile rigs and collapse of scaffolding or shuttering during construction.

Construction safety guidelines

Project proponents have been asked to comply with operational safety standards such as OSHA, to minimise risks associated with construction activities and equipment operation.

The notice calls for regular inspection of equipment, keeping loads as low to the ground as possible, strict adherence to load limits and proper training of equipment operators.

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The cautionary notice also comes in the wake of a recent incident in which a 250-tonne hydraulic crane with an 80-foot-long boom toppled and crashed onto homes at Qureshi Nagar in Kurla.

Against the backdrop of such incidents, MMRC’s emphasis on strict safety measures is aimed at preventing construction equipment-related mishaps and ensuring the safety of residents, pedestrians and commuters around Metro 3 structures.

The Metro authority warned that failure to comply with the requirements would result in legal consequences.

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