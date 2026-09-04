Seawoods Woman Loses ₹1.22 Crore To UP Couple Claiming Supernatural Powers, Police Book Accused Under Anti-Black Magic Law | AI

Navi Mumbai: A 56-year-old Seawoods woman was allegedly cheated of Rs 1.22 crore by a couple from Uttar Pradesh who claimed to possess supernatural powers and promised to remove black magic and occult forces from her home. The NRI Coastal Police have registered a case against the couple under cheating, criminal intimidation and provisions of the Maharashtra anti-black magic law.

The accused allegedly frightened the woman by claiming that black magic had been performed on her family and that its members faced a threat to their lives unless special religious and occult rituals were performed. Over nearly eight years, from September 2017 to April 2025, the couple allegedly extracted Rs 1,22,58,000 from her through cash, ATM transactions and cheques.

Case Registered Under Multiple Laws

"Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under Sections 318(4), 351(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Sections 3(1) and 3(3) of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013. Efforts are underway to trace the accused in Uttar Pradesh," said Senior Police Inspector Sunil Waghmare of the NRI Coastal Police.

Accused Allegedly Threatened Family’s Safety

According to the police, the woman had been facing family-related difficulties in 2017 and was under stress. During a visit to Jalna, she reportedly met a self-styled godman and sought a solution to her problems. The godman allegedly introduced her to the accused couple, Raheeshmiya and his wife Asma Raheeshmiya, residents of Bunda village in Pilibhit district, Uttar Pradesh.

The couple allegedly claimed that they had supernatural powers and told the woman that her house was affected by black magic and occult forces. They allegedly warned that her family members could die if appropriate rituals were not performed.

Believing their claims, the woman allegedly continued making payments to the couple over the years. Police said she eventually sold her gold jewellery, agricultural land and her own shop and deposited the proceeds into the accused's bank accounts.

The alleged fraud came to light when the couple continued demanding more money despite having received a substantial amount from the woman. She subsequently approached the NRI Coastal Police and lodged a complaint.

Police are now investigating the financial transactions and attempting to trace the accused couple.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/