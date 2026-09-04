Cyber Fraud In Navi Mumbai: Logistics Firm Loses ₹62 Lakh After Fraudsters Impersonate UK-Based Owner On WhatsApp | AI

Navi Mumbai: A cyber gang allegedly duped a logistics company in CBD Belapur of Rs 62 lakh after posing as its UK-based owner and using his photograph as a WhatsApp profile picture. The fraudsters contacted the company's accountant through WhatsApp and convinced her to transfer money from the company's bank account to two IndusInd Bank accounts.

Cyber Police Register Case

The Navi Mumbai Cyber Police have registered a case against the unidentified accused under Sections 318(4), 319(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act. Police Inspector Vishal Patil is conducting further investigations.

"The accused appears to have impersonated the company owner by using his photograph on WhatsApp and gained the accountant's confidence before instructing her to transfer the funds. We are tracing the mobile number, bank accounts and digital transactions linked to the fraud," said a police officer.

₹30 Lakh Transferred After WhatsApp Message

The company, located in Sector 15, CBD Belapur, has its owner residing in the United Kingdom. The owner reportedly visits India every two to three months to review the company's operations.

The fraud came to light after the accountant received a WhatsApp message on August 19 from an unknown number displaying the owner's photograph. The fraudster, posing as the owner, first asked about the balance in the company's bank account and instructed her to urgently transfer Rs 95 lakh to an IndusInd Bank account.

Believing the messages to be genuine, the accountant transferred Rs 30 lakh in two instalments and shared the transaction receipts through WhatsApp. As similar transactions had reportedly been carried out earlier, she did not suspect anything unusual.

Second Transfer Of ₹32 Lakh Made

On August 31, the same WhatsApp number was used to demand another Rs 32 lakh, this time to a different IndusInd Bank account. When the accountant pointed out that the company needed sufficient funds to pay employees' salaries, the fraudster allegedly told her to pay the salaries the following day and transfer the money first. She subsequently transferred another Rs 32 lakh.

Later that evening, another accountant contacted the company's actual owner through his original WhatsApp number and requested funds for salary payments. The owner then denied having instructed anyone to transfer money from the company's account.

The employees subsequently checked the beneficiary accounts and found that neither account belonged to any of the company's vendors. They then realised that the company had been defrauded.

The company immediately contacted the National Cyber Crime Helpline 1930 and lodged a complaint. The cyber police are now tracing the accused, the beneficiary bank accounts and the movement of the defrauded funds.

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