NMMC To Repair Potholes On All Navi Mumbai Roads Ahead Of Ganeshotsav, Recover Costs From Road Agencies | AI

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will now repair potholes on all major roads in the city, including those under the jurisdiction of the Public Works Department (PWD), Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and APMC. The civic body has decided to stop the practice of passing responsibility between different agencies over pothole repairs. However, the cost of repairs will be recovered from the respective road-owning agencies.

Action Ordered Ahead Of Ganeshotsav

The decision comes ahead of Ganeshotsav and follows a series of complaints by public highlighting the poor condition of roads and potholes across Navi Mumbai. Following directions from Deputy Chief Minister and Thane district guardian minister Eknath Shinde, NMMC Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde instructed the engineering department to undertake immediate repairs.

“We will ensure that potholes are repaired without getting into the issue of which agency owns the road. The repair cost will subsequently be recovered from the concerned agency,” the civic administration said.

Potholes To Be Geo-Tagged For Monitoring

The NMMC will also undertake road patrolling across the city to identify potholes. Each pothole will be geo-tagged and its details recorded to facilitate monitoring and ensure timely repairs.

According to the civic administration, ordinary potholes will be repaired using mastic geopolymer technology, while larger potholes will be filled using M-60 concrete and hardener technology.

The commissioner has directed officials to give priority to roads leading to Ganesh immersion ghats and complete repairs before the festival. City Engineer Shirish Aradwad and Additional Commissioner Dr Rahul Gethe have been directed to inspect the roads and review the repair work.

The move is expected to prevent jurisdictional disputes from delaying pothole repairs and provide smoother and safer roads for motorists and pedestrians during the upcoming festival season.

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