Thane Civic Body Announces Ganeshotsav Decoration Competition, Mandals Can Win Cash Prizes Up To ₹25,000 | AI

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has officially announced its annual Public Ganeshotsav Decoration Competition for registered local Ganesh mandals. Organized by the Public Relations Department, the civic body aims to evaluate and honor the finest community pandal decorations throughout the festival period up to Anant Chaturdashi. Participating mandals can obtain application forms from the Information and Public Relations Department on the first floor of the TMC Headquarters in Pachpakhadi, Thane.

Applications Open At TMC Headquarters

​Completed application forms must be submitted to the designated department by September 10, 2026, during regular working hours (11:00 AM to 1:30 PM and 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM, excluding official holidays). TMC confirmed that late submissions received after the September 10 deadline will not be entertained under any circumstances.

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​The competition features lucrative cash prizes alongside trophies and certificates of appreciation. For the main pandal decoration category, the top three winners will receive ₹25,000, ₹20,000, and ₹15,000 respectively, with a consolation prize of ₹10,000. The best sculptors will also be recognized with awards of ₹10,000, ₹7,000, and ₹5,000, alongside a dedicated.

Cleanliness Award category.

​The judging criteria will focus not only on artistic setup but also on the underlying social message of the display. The municipal corporation explicitly noted that displays depicting religious intolerance or controversy will be automatically disqualified from consideration.

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