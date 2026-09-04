Panvel Police Issue Ganeshotsav Guidelines For Safe & Regulated Celebrations | AI Representational Image

Panvel: With Ganeshotsav approaching, Panvel City Police held a meeting with office-bearers of public Ganesh mandals on September 2 and issued guidelines aimed at ensuring safe, orderly and regulation-compliant celebrations, including measures to keep noise levels under control.

The meeting, held at Manthan Hall in New Panvel, was attended by representatives of around 45 to 50 Ganesh mandals.

Police asked mandals to obtain the required permissions from the Panvel Municipal Corporation, CIDCO, fire brigade, MSEDCL and traffic department before erecting pandals. "They were also advised to ensure that pandals are structurally safe, deploy volunteers round the clock and install CCTV cameras for security," senior police inspector Bala Kumbhar said.

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Guidelines to minimise noise

As part of efforts to maintain a regulated sound environment during the festival, police asked mandals to follow the Supreme Court's norms governing the use of loudspeakers.

The use of DJ and Dolby sound systems and laser lights has been prohibited, while mandals have also been advised against putting up objectionable tableaux, displays or banners.

The guidelines are intended to ensure that celebrations remain orderly and do not cause excessive noise or inconvenience to residents.

Mandal organisers were also advised to maintain separate queues for men and women to facilitate smoother darshan.

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Procession and immersion guidelines

Police also issued directions for Ganesh idol arrival and immersion processions. Organisers have been advised to conduct processions, as far as possible, along one side of the road to minimise disruption to traffic.

Vehicles being used for immersion processions will have to undergo inspection by the Regional Transport Office (RTO), while the driver's licence will also be checked, police said.

The meeting also allowed mandal representatives to raise their concerns and discuss arrangements and difficulties related to the festival with the police.

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