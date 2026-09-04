Instagram Reel Disrespecting Savarkar Sparks Complaint; Shivaji Park Police Register Case | X - RituRathaur

Mumbai: The Shivaji Park Police have registered a case following a complaint over an allegedly objectionable Instagram reel depicting freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in a disrespectful manner.

According to the FIR, the complaint was filed by Vikrant Sharad Acharekar, 38, a resident of Mahim. According to his complaint, on September 1, he was at Shivaji Park in Dadar West when he came across a reel posted on an Instagram news profile named “marathwada_update_24”.

Absolutely crazy !



Beamtas of Maharashtra are mocking , humiliating and insulting Veer Savarkar - one of the greatest freedom fighters who sacrificed so much for Bharat. Look at their audacity!!



So in Maharashtra under BJP CM Devendra Fadnavis , field is open for deletes to… pic.twitter.com/vHp0tY9iie — Ritu #सत्यसाधक (@RituRathaur) August 30, 2026

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Complaint over Instagram reel

The complainant alleged that the reel featured a man, apparently in the age group of 25 to 30, dressed in attire resembling that of Savarkar and engaging in objectionable and inappropriate acts and gestures.

According to the complaint, the man was also allegedly seen licking black-coloured shoes in the reel. The complainant subsequently checked the source of the video and alleged that the reel had been created by the Instagram profile “kyuandkya”.

Police begin investigation

The complainant alleged that the reel amounted to an insult and derogatory depiction of a revered historical figure and was likely to hurt the sentiments of people who respect Savarkar.

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He further alleged that the content could promote hatred or ill-will in society and adversely affect social harmony.

Based on the complaint, the Shivaji Park Police have registered a case against the person who allegedly created the reel and those who appeared in it.

Police are now investigating the creation, uploading and circulation of the video and identifying the individuals involved.

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