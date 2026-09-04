CISF Foils Gold & Foreign Currency Smuggling Attempt At Mumbai Airport | File Pic

Mumbai: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) foiled gold and foreign currency attempts at Mumbai airport. The gold was found intentionally concealed in the stitched bottom portions of both legs of the jeans worn by the passenger.

During security checking, CISF personnel detected gold in paste form while frisking a domestic departure passenger travelling to Jodhpur from Mumbai.

The gold, weighing 430 grams and valued at approximately Rs 60.91 lakh, was found intentionally concealed in the stitched bottom portions of both legs of the jeans worn by the passenger.

It was further revealed that the passenger had earlier arrived from Dubai on the same day. The passenger, along with the recovered gold, was handed over to Customs for further legal action.

Foreign currency seizures

In two other cases, CISF personnel deployed at Mumbai airport detected foreign currency during Pre-Embarkation Security Check, worth approximately Rs 72.22 lakh, involving international departure passengers.

In the first case, a female passenger travelling to Dubai was found carrying USD 45,000 (approximately Rs 42.82 lakh). Of this, USD 30,000 was found concealed around her knee level using adhesive tape, while USD 15,000 was found in her hand baggage.

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In the second case, also a female passenger travelling to Ras Al-Khaimah, UAE, was found carrying USD 30,000 and 3,800 UAE Dirham, valued at approximately Rs 29.40 lakh, in her hand baggage.

In both cases, the passengers, along with the detected foreign currency, were handed over to Air Intelligence Unit of Customs for further necessary action.

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