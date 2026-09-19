Bandra Fair 2026: Things To Buy At Stalls Around Mumbai's Mount Mary Church Before It Ends

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Bandra is buzzing with its annual festive energy as the popular Bandra Fair brings together faith, food and street shopping around the Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount. With September 20 marking the final day of this year's fair, visitors have just one more day to browse its colourful stalls, grab a few bargains and, of course, eat their way through the food counters.

Running from September 13 to September 20, the fair has turned the area around Mount Mary Church into a lively shopping and celebration zone. If you are planning a last-minute visit, here are some things worth looking out for.

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Religious souvenirs

The stalls are packed with devotional keepsakes, making this a good stop for those looking for something connected to the Mount Mary celebrations. You can browse idols of Jesus Christ, crosses, rosaries, photo frames and keychains in different designs and sizes.

Cross pendants and charms

For something smaller and easy to carry, look out for the colourful chains decorated with crosses, beads and quirky charms. These combine the devotional character of the fair with a more everyday accessory style.

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Budget-friendly jewellery

You don't have to be shopping for religious souvenirs to enjoy the stalls. There are plenty of inexpensive rings, bracelets and earrings, with colourful designs that make for easy impulse buys.

Hair accessories

The accessory stalls also feature funky hair clips and other hair ornaments, making them an easy pick if you want something fun without spending too much.

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Chakli, chips and namkeen

The fair is also a destination for snacks. Stalls offer familiar favourites such as crunchy chips, chakli and namkeen, alongside other savoury treats that are perfect for munching while exploring the fair.

Fresh sweets

Sweet lovers can browse the range of treats available across the food stalls. The mix of snacks and sweets adds another layer to the fair's festive atmosphere.

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Don't miss the halwa

One of the fair's popular food attractions is its halwa, available in varieties ranging from coconut and sesame to colourful fruit-based versions. If you're visiting for the food, this is one treat to look out for.

Plan your visit early

Since September 20 is the final day, plan your visit accordingly. The stalls are closing early, so it is better to head to the Bandra Fair early in the evening rather than leaving your shopping for later at night.