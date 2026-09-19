Mumbai This Weekend: Ganpati Pandal Hopping, Classical Music And Bandra Fair — Here’s What To Do |

Mumbai is in full festive mode this weekend, with Ganeshotsav celebrations, the final days of Bandra Fair, a soulful sound bath and an evening of Hindustani classical music on the calendar. Whether you want to spend your weekend seeking Bappa’s blessings, exploring Mumbai’s cultural scene or simply slowing down and reconnecting with yourself, there’s something for everyone.

Here are some events and experiences to check out this weekend:

Immersive Sound Bath With Journaling

Start your weekend with a wellness-focused experience combining guided journaling, grounding and a restorative sound bath. The two-part session is designed to help participants set intentions, release tension and reconnect with their inner selves before ending with a sound-based meditation experience.

When: Saturday, September 19, 2026 | 11 AM

Where: Kathiwada City House, Worli

Kalyaan Ke Prakaar

Music lovers can spend their Saturday evening listening to Padma Shri Pandit Madhup Mudgal explore the many forms and moods of Kalyan in a Hindustani classical vocal concert. The performance will feature subtle variations in melody, movement and expression, accompanied by Dr. Arawind D. Thatte on harmonium, Shri Bharat Kamat on tabla and Shri Khushal Sharma on vocal support and tanpura.

The performance is supported by Reliance Foundation.

When: Saturday, September 19 | 7:30 PM

Where: NMACC

Pandal Hopping

With Ganeshotsav in full swing, this is the perfect weekend to go pandal hopping across Mumbai. Visit some of the city’s most iconic Ganpati mandals, seek Bappa’s blessings and take in the elaborate decorations and unique themes. With the festival drawing huge crowds, plan your route and timings in advance.

When: September 19–20

Where: Ganpati pandals across Mumbai

Bandra Fair 2026

The final weekend of the iconic Bandra Fair is here. The annual celebration around Mount Mary Basilica brings the neighbourhood alive with devotees, visitors, food, stalls and festive activity. Explore the lanes around Mount Mary Road, visit the Basilica and soak in the lively atmosphere surrounding the historic church and its steps.

When: September 19–20, 2026

Where: Mount Mary Basilica, Bandra West