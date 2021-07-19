To swipe right or not! Discover a person's zodiac sign by their dating profile

Taurus: A Taurean is the kind of person who respects regulations by the government and stays at home with their family during the pandemic. Not to say that they don't like going out, but what they value more are their relationships. The profile of a Taurus would be full of hobbies that they appreciate in their life. If you're looking for some security in your relationship, date a Taurus.

Gemini: The twins of the zodiac, Gemini is also marked by its bubbly and capricious nature. They can be unpredictable and would leave you thinking about which stage of the relationship you're at with them or whether you're even in a relationship. If you are looking for some decisiveness and some equilibrium then Geminis won't be the right match, but if adaptability, versatility and liveliness are for you then go ahead.

Cancer: Recognized by a crab as their symbol, Cancerians also have a personality mimicking the same. A rough exterior is full of ways to protect their soft side such as hidden information on the profile, unanswered texts asking for their personal information, few pictures online and unlinked social media. Breaking that hard, cold exterior will give way to a soft interior that belongs to a caregiver and an overly emotional person.