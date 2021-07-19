To swipe right or not! Discover a person's zodiac sign by their dating profile

New Delhi: You are at a bar, drinking, hanging out with your friends, having a nice time and someone comes up to you, makes a quirky one-line joke or delivers a one-liner that sweeps you off your feet...you think,"hmmm...they sound funny but is he/she actually witty in real life? Is the person compatible with your zodiac sign?" It can be difficult to judge somebody's sign in real life based on just their appearance or opening line. Dating apps such as QuackQuack can tell you what each zodiac sign looks like on a dating app and what their behaviour is likely to be when you like their profile. Read on to learn how each sign presents itself online:
Aries: The very well-known child of the zodiac, Aries exhibits traits that could be considered childlike as well as childish. They will be looking for instant gratification when it comes to their needs. They'll reply to you instantly but also tell you off if you upset them. Just like children, they are also full of energy and enthusiasm: they will be up for any fun outing or dating activity you throw their way.
Taurus: A Taurean is the kind of person who respects regulations by the government and stays at home with their family during the pandemic. Not to say that they don't like going out, but what they value more are their relationships. The profile of a Taurus would be full of hobbies that they appreciate in their life. If you're looking for some security in your relationship, date a Taurus.
Gemini: The twins of the zodiac, Gemini is also marked by its bubbly and capricious nature. They can be unpredictable and would leave you thinking about which stage of the relationship you're at with them or whether you're even in a relationship. If you are looking for some decisiveness and some equilibrium then Geminis won't be the right match, but if adaptability, versatility and liveliness are for you then go ahead.
Cancer: Recognized by a crab as their symbol, Cancerians also have a personality mimicking the same. A rough exterior is full of ways to protect their soft side such as hidden information on the profile, unanswered texts asking for their personal information, few pictures online and unlinked social media. Breaking that hard, cold exterior will give way to a soft interior that belongs to a caregiver and an overly emotional person.
Leo: A lion is known by its majestic nature and so are Leos. Whatever they do in life is grand, fiery and extraordinary. The world really does revolve around them if you ever ask their opinion. Their bio won't be anything petty either. Nothing they do in life is small. With all of this pompousness comes a huge ego too, which you better be careful to not hurt. A Leo will always be the first to message you and if bravery is what you're looking for, swipe right.
Virgo: The one who is charmed by perfection; precision and processing are part of a Virgo's innate personality. On a dating app the profile without errors, belongs to Virgos. Not only will they spend hours selecting photos but will choose carefully the words mentioned in the bio too because they are that detail-oriented. They'll read into your profile, the questions you answered and analyze, analyze, analyze.
Libra: Say hello to the most flirtatious sign of all. They might be dating other people until they have committed to you and who knows, date somebody else in the evening after a lunch date with you. But unlike Geminis, they strive for balance in all areas of life — may that be relationships, work, friendships or relaxing.
Scorpio: Scorpios have a bad reputation for being the person who makes a dating profile just for a one night stand. However, they are passionate lovers and intuitive too. They'll understand your emotions without you needing to spell them out. It's not easy to make them settle down with a person but once they do, you can bet on their lifelong loyalty.
Sagittarius: They tend to be passionate, optimistic, jovial and intellectual. Travelling, travelling, travelling. They seek to know what lies beyond the horizon and explore it, not just visit the place for some photos to be posted later on. Not only that, they are also full of funny stories and look forward to deep, intellectual conversations.
Capricorn: Capricorns are career-oriented! They think it is good manners to figure out your aim in life, work for it and then start dating. They won't appreciate tardiness, lazy attitude, unpunctuality and undisciplined behaviour in you too. Once you live up to their standards, expect nothing but loyalty.
Aquarius: They are bursting with new ideas and thoughts every minute and entertain all the ideas thrown at them too. They are quirky, they know it and take pride in it. Their profile might not be attractive to most people, but if you have a taste for something strange and might like the photo of an earthworm as a toothbrush, they are the person for you.
Pisces: Like the other water signs, Pisces is quite emotional too. They would want to test you and have a good number of conversations before asking you out. They won't reveal everything in their bio (scaly fish exterior) but take it to the inbox and they'll draw you in with their profound conversations.
