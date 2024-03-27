Times Blackpink's Lisa Shock The Internet With Her Fashion Looks

Instagram

Lalisa Manobal who is popularly called as Lisa is a 27-years-old Thai rapper, singer, dancer and actress. The singer is a part of the biggest girl group in the world, Blackpink. Blackpink is a Korean girl band with 4 members debuted under YG Entertainment back in August 2016. The singer is all set to make her acting debut in 2025 for HBO television series, The White Lotus.

On the occasion of her birthday on 27th March, 2024, let's recall some of her iconic fashion moments.

Lisa for Blackpink's The Show | Instagram

Lisa's looks from the Blackpink’s "The Show" were stunning, but what stole the show was her extravagant appearance for the performance of Doja Cat’s song 'Say So'. She wore a golden and black short dress with black high-hand gloves. The outfit was beautifully paired with a pearl choker and a gold necklace. Her makeup and hair look was very retro-style, her green and black glitter liner complemented her eyes and face.

Lisa released her first solo single album LALISA back in 2021 which backed her many musical records. Her looks from the album were beyond perfection. In the cover photo of the album she opted for diamond long nails and a very sharp liner look. All of her outfits from the music video were extravagant and unique pieces which created trends in the fashion world.

Lisa look during her 'Lalisa' solo album. | Instagram

The singer makes sure to keep her Thai culture in her music, this look represents her love and respect for her own culture. She is the most popular Thai singer and rapper in the K-pop industry with many other artists. In this look she tried to recreate a modern way of her traditional attire. She opted for a black and gold moment that beautifully showed her beauty and fashion. Every piece is so well put together creating a unique style and visually pleasing.

Blackpink's Lisa hairstyle | Instagram

Above her stunning fashion and makeup, Lisa always experiments with unique hairstyles, hair colours, and hair extensions for her looks. She loves to match her hair looks with her fits, making it a statement of her fashion moment. She is a trend setter of many fashion style and people try to recreate her looks worldwide.

Lisa look from her previous birthdays. | Instagram

From luxury brands to unique statement pieces, the singer loves to explore different styles of fashion and trends. Her birthday looks give out the perfect birthday girl vibes with these fits. Her way of pulling off different style has made the fashion icon of today's generation.

Her style is rich, chic and bold that make her stand out. From hair to nails, and outfits to shoes, She focuses on every detail of her look. Blinks (Blackpink fandom) adores every look of the artist and supports her. She never leaves a moment to shock the internet with her fashion moment.