This Valentine's, Embrace Emma Watson's Stylebook For Sorted Hair-Goals

Pinterest/ Canva

We know her from our favourite Harry Potter series; her wit, grace, and gestures are still landmarks and matchless! Her wild, curly hair had a touch of autumn, and the silts in between resembled the deep puzzles of the universe. She explored libraries with solutions at her fingertips, so this Valantine, if you are struggling to choose the perfect hairstyle for your date night, party, or a particular occasion, she can again lead the path to add up some magic.

Hair can be a growing jungle with the fragrance of unknown flowers on your head, a chic royal presence with a crown of braids, or a messy-messy affection that can make your day!

Let's knock on the door of Emma, and get some motivation for amazing hairstyles!

The braid crown of princess

Pinterest/ Canva

The antique flow of chic magic can make you stand out with it's pretty royal touch. Just a simple braid above your head, manageable and clearly defined like a crown. It goes well with flowy skirts, shimmering gowns, or simple dark academia outfits. If you do not want air to mess with your hair, you can easily try this majestic hairstyle.

The bob with whispers of history

Pinterest/ Canva

Emma looks great with a bob below her ears—a vintage look that never fails to snatch some eyeballs. You can try this style with subtle curls and brown strips if you want. The bob haircut looks perfect on chubby cheeks or if you have to highlight your sharp cheekbones.

This hairstyle is a perfect magic potion of modern ethos and the classical legacy of pretty appearances.

The gush of change with big chop

Pinterest/ Canva

Hair stores energy, so if you are coping with a dark phase or seeking a new way to incite and embark on a journey of gentle change, a big chop will be a big help for you! Just like Emma, you too can rock with your short hair and rejuvenate your aura. The fresh appeal of a short haircut look is not just sustainable and refreshing; it appears super bold and expressive with any traditional or modern attire.

Smooth like the ocean: The problem-solving hairstyle

Pinterest/ Canva

Straight hair pulled back behind your head and spread on your shoulders is something that sets clear boundaries. A bold avatar with such hair can fix many of your fussy problems with its true problem-solving charm.

You don't need to dangle between confusions with such a sorted hairstyle. Life is already full of ups and downs, but sometimes all you need is a stylish approach to unlock a smooth ocean of thoughts to fix everything.

Wild like a magic forest—messy curls

Pinterest/ Canva

Last but not least, it was the very first hair impression of Hermione Granger that set the first step of the 'good-hair' staircase. If you have naturally curly hair, let it grow like wildflowers amid the air and sunshine. Let the folds and flips reflect the true challenges of life. Hair can be messy, like your thoughts, or entangled, like a web of knowledge and wisdom. If you have straight or wavy hair, you can still get this look by twisting a bit, using rollers, or other available options that may serve the purpose.