This New Documentary Series 'Gods of Gourmet' Is All About Indian Food And You Can't Resist But To Binge Watch

India is a place of culture and delicious food. Go to every corner, you get a delicacy that has history and million stories to tell. The recently released web series Gods of Gourmet captures the essence of India's culinary heritage. The captivating documentary delves into some of India's most prestigious fine-dining restaurants.

The nine-episode docu-series is produced by AIL India and is streaming on Disney + Hotstar. The series goes beyond India's diverse culinary culture and explores the deep rooted stories and ingredients through each season. From the sumptuous royal kitchens of Rajasthan to the vibrant flavors of Gujarat, the mountains of Thailand, and the Andean hills of Peru, the series unveils the grandeur and variety in India’s fine dining landscape.

With a focus on opulence, innovation, and culinary perfection, the series features a host of celebrated Indian chefs. Each episode unveils the secrets of inspiration, flavours, and the tradition behind the popular dish of a respective restaurant.

“India's culinary scene is a fantastic marriage of flavors from different corners of the world, and Gods of Gourmet is our tribute to the culinary artists behind it. We aimed to showcase India as a global fine-dining destination, not just a place to gorge on street food. This series was a feast for the senses, a journey through India's most exquisite fine-dining destinations,” said Sayantani Chakrabarty, the show's creator and the co-founder of AIL India.

Some of the restaurants featured in the series include Tiamo from Conrad Bangalore, Koishii from The St. Regis Mumbai, Al Di La from Conrad Pune, Riwaz from The Ritz-Carlton Bangalore, The Flying Elephant from Park Hyatt Chennai, Sarvatt from Hyatt Regency Ahmedabad, Thai Soul from Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty, Toya from The Westin Resort & Spa, Himalayas, and Shrot from Hyatt Regency Mansarovar Jaipur. Expect to witness the perfect blend of heritage and modernity, innovation and tradition, luxury and taste.

Streaming on Disney + Hotstar.