This artist uses colour only when necessary as a last resource as if he 'needs that last breath to live'

‘Don’t Ask Me About Colour' is a retrospective of the work of Mehlli Gobhai over 70 years curated by Ranjit Hoskote and Nancy Adajania.

Actually the idea of this retrospective took root one fine winter morning in 2005 when these curators threw around ideas for two exhibitions, one of his early works of the '70s and '80s and the other of his later stark abstract paintings that has made him India's finest abstract painter.

This retrospective is divided into three sections:

His early figurative drawings which he did for Frenzy Talyarkhan's magazine in the 1950's. "I remember it was a biblical story. I used to interact with the great Walter Langhammer and Ramesh Sanzgiri, art directors of the Times of India."

Gobhai illustrated children's books for a living, for him human anatomy which he studied under the legendary Shivaux Chavda was very important where their discipline and control were obvious.