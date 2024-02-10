The Slow Fashion Brand 'Oshadi Collective' And The Sustainable Blend Of Textile With Style

Instagram/Canva

Style is not a 'Made in Paris' product; it should be intersectional because designs are made on mind maps long before they rock on the ramp! However, we are prone to generating certain scales to calculate fashion mathematics. Brands are also a way of living—a strong remark in the arena of time and space! The Oshadi Collective is a creative initiative to amass farmers, weavers, local designers, and models on a single platform to boost slow fashion trends and ensure inclusivity. The founder and CEO of the Oshadi brand, Nishant Chopra, has taken a business degree from London, and now he contributes to esteemed global brands like Richard Malone, Stella McCartney, and Mara Hoffman.

Focus on the soil, air, and light to boost the cultivation of organic cotton

Instagram

Under the umbrella of Oshadi Collective, local and rural stylists and global brands work together to 'cultivate a regenerative fashion from soil up.' They are equipped with modern science in textile making, seed banking, and flower harvesting to fortify sustainability and promote original organic cotton. This is a soft revolution of 'look back' evolution to provide more credible and realistic goals. The key focus on soil, air, and lights adds up to a mesmerising effect of nature.

Global appeal with local authenticity

Instagram

The model Ashish Chandra has become the global face of sustainable, slow fashion. The journey of cotton flowers and how they turn into an exquisite red cap is no less than an eternal miracle. Apart from this, Oshadi has an attractive website with strong social media handles to reach its urban audience. We can trace and understand the contributions of farming and grassroots workers to tackle and shape the enormous universe of fashion! One of the most noble and crucial inventions of the human race, the entity of textiles and the cultivation of cotton hold significant value in the world of experimental attire.

Instagram

We must look forward to exploring more so that we can organise the wordrobe like a piece of history and hope! Slow trends are like a gush of air to incite change, or probably a look back to go ahead! Let the designs become a symbol of lucid human expressions to walk and rock with a message on your sleeves!