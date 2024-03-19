'The Golden Road' By William Dalrymple Is Ready To Debut At Evolve Back, Hampi

FPJ

It is just right to debut a book discussing the rich cultural legacy of ancient India in Hampi, a place imbued with profound meaning through its breathtaking architectural remnants and spiritual and cultural practices.

The much-awaited book of renowned author and multiple award-winning historian Dr. William Dalrymple's 'The Golden Road: How Ancient India Transformed the World' is set to debut at a special talk event at Evolve Back Kamalapura Palace in Hampi on 19 March 2024, at 7 pm.

'The Golden Road: How Ancient India Transformed the World' uncovers the depth of ancient Indian culture, shedding light on its global significance through its religions, languages, art, and architectural wonders. Drawing from a lifetime of research, Dr. Dalrymple sheds light on India's pivotal role as an intellectual and philosophical superpower in ancient Asia.

"We are honoured to welcome Dr. William Dalrymple to Evolve Back Kamalapura Palace, Hampi, for the unveiling of his much-anticipated book, 'The Golden Road: How Ancient India Transformed the World.' His profound insights into India's cultural heritage resonate deeply with our ethos of offering immersive experiences that celebrate the essence of this land," shared Jose Ramapuram, Marketing Director at Evolve Back Resorts.

The upcoming event exemplifies the resort's dedication to promoting cultural exchange and intellectual exploration, serving as a proud facilitator of this enriching experience and celebrating the depth and diversity of India's cultural legacy.

William Dalrymple, renowned for his bestselling works such as 'Nine Lives; In Search of the Sacred in Modern India', 'White Mughals', and 'The Anarchy: The Relentless Rise of the East India Company' holds fellowships at esteemed institutions such as the 'Royal Society of Literature'.

Awarded the prestigious President's Medal by the British Academy in 2018, his literary contributions and co-founding of the Jaipur Literature Festival underscore his significant influence in the literary world.