The 2025 Guide To An Entertaining Diwali

With the season’s festivities in full swing and Diwali around the corner, India’s party season has officially begun. In the last few years, Diwali parties have become the ‘it’ trend of social engagements and have become a cultural phenomenon, from comedian Hasan Minhaj and Mindy Kaling’s Diwali parties, which connect the Indian diaspora and raise funds for philanthropy, to Manish Malhotra’s star-studded annual Diwali bash. The month of October and days leading up to the festival of lights are inundated with multiple Diwali parties.

At its core, Diwali is still the time for friends and families to come together and celebrate, explains Ankita Shah, Founder and Director, Fairylights Events. “Diwali party now is a very well-thought-out affair with themes, grazing tables, special decor, and dress codes. It is all to ensure everyone has fun and creates memories for a lifetime,” she adds. Shah and her team have crafted many of Mumbai’s most elegant gatherings. Her clients include Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, Simone Khambatta, Rijuta Diwekar, and brands Anaar and Tasva.

Thematic décor and dress codes are two of the easiest ways to imbibe the desi festive spirit. Floral elements like marigold, rajnigandha, mogra and auspicious mango leaves instantly adds a rustic charm to a space. No Diwali is complete without lights, whether it is earthen diyas, tealight candles or LEDs and fairylights. Festive fashion has also become a key segment in ethnic wear, jewellery and accessories.

As with most Indian festivals, celebrations are incomplete without elaborate gastronomic indulgences. Grazing spreads continue to shine bright with multiple small bites to be savoured at your guests’ convenience. But instead of cheeses, it is about familiar flavours of chaats and Indian snacks. “Flying buffet has been the trend since 2024 and it’s here to stay,” shared Bhakti Mehta, Founder and Chef, Little Food Co, a Mumbai-based gourmet catering unit. She has catered many A-list events in Mumbai. Mehta adds that innovative DIY platters are also gaining momentum this year.

“This year, people are more interested in old-school recipes that are more wholesome. Chaats and mithai are at the forefront rather than fusion desserts or western dishes,” says Amal Farooque, owner and chef of bespoke catering company, Sage & Olio. Popular items include pani puri with assorted flavours and regional Indian dishes from Bihar, Bengal, Kerala and UP.

Diwali parties are also full of libations and picantes are the flavour of the season. “Picantes are a big hit and everyone’s jumping on the bandwagon,” shares Gaurish Rangnekar, Restaurateur and Founder of Barmobile, a premium end-to-end bartending service provider specialising in house parties. He adds that skinny and low-calorie cocktails have also seen an uptick, but for most parts, straight drinks continue to be the go-to.