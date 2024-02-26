Tell a Fairy Tale Day 2024: Utopia Is Paradigm Of Reality, Not A Paradox

FPJ

The doddering claws of reality may enunciate the truth of our times, but fairy tales are a space to hit the nail on the head with utopian dreams. The news, data-driven stories, and bones of contention may threaten you at times, while the vast oasis of imagination can save the last sparks of hope amid the most catastrophic situations. Before diving into the data algorithms and indemnifying the external world, happy stories prepare you to confront the world.

On 'Tell a Fairy Tale Day', the world celebrates the immersive faith in 'goodwill', 'hope', and 'daydreams' between the reality-skirmish. You are all free to run into confrontations of freedom or find the footholds of escape on February 26.

No Scale To Map The History Of Dreamy Tales

You may choose to shine in the dark while sitting on the fence, but the tales began before history emerged, and probably they will remain till the day of doom. Just like dreams, nobody can gauge or predict these stories.

The bygone remarks have, however, highlighted the amorphous lines around the sixth century B.C., when the Greek storyteller, Aesop mollycoddled moral lessons with imaginative plots to educate children.

It's also salient to pin that fairytales are not always about fairies, but this canopy has showcased a replica of tales with imaginative characters across centuries.

Fairy Tales Are Not Opposite Of Reality

In the topsy-turvy sensational floods or everyday hate, fairy tales are not a potion of delusion but something you can regard as the backstage prowess of confronting the truth. They brush off the scars of time and sing lullabies to prepare you for the rebellion. It's not just the 'Rapunzel', 'Rose-Red Snow-White', and 'Cinderella' chronicles; the subcontinental stories can also widen your eyes with almost impossible, beautiful climaxes.

What you perceive as truth may deceive you at times, but the lush green grass of fairytales is something you can always walk on to soothe your cracked feet.

'Tell a Fairy Tale Day' is a time to instill the alchemy of love, hope, ethics, and harmony to become a real-life dreamer and warrior.