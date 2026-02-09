Teddy Day 2026: Plan Surprise Teddy-Themed Romantic Cafe Date For Your Partner In Mumbai | FPJ

Valentine’s Week is in full swing, and love is clearly in the air as couples across the city plan thoughtful surprises to make their partners feel extra special. After Chocolate Day, it’s time to celebrate Teddy Day on February 10, Tuesday. While many people often find Teddy Day tricky or even a little boring, assuming it’s just about gifting a soft toy, this day can actually be turned into far more memorable.

Instead of sticking to the usual teddy exchange, why not plan a cosy and romantic teddy-themed cafe date, especially if you’re in Mumbai, the city is home to several aesthetically pleasing cafes that are teddy-themed and perfect for the occasion. These spaces are ideal for couples looking to enjoy good food, cute decoration, and quality time together.

Here are some teddy-themed cafes in Mumbai and its suburbs where you can plan the perfect Teddy Day date:

Blabber All Day, Juhu

Known for its quirky interiors and relaxed vibe, Juhu's Blabber All Day features teddy-inspired decor and cosy seating.

MOKAI, Bandra

MOKAI’s warm lighting and soft aesthetics, filled with teddies, make it an ideal place for a Teddy Day outing.

Earth Cafe, Juhu

Earth Cafe stands out for its earthy tones, cosy corners and serene vibe that beautifully complements the teddy theme.

Skymaas Café, Dombivli

A popular spot in the suburbs, Skymaas Café is known for its cute decor elements, including teddy accents and cosy seating arrangements.

This Teddy Day, go beyond just gifting a teddy and create a memorable experience instead. A thoughtfully planned cafe date in a teddy-themed setting can make the day feel more special and romantic.