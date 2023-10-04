Taking Control of PCOS: Here Are 6 Practical Lifestyle Changes For Hormonal Balance

Imagine navigating the complexities of daily life as a woman in India, where the burdens of work, family, and societal expectations already weigh heavily. Now, envision adding irregular menstrual cycles, unexpected weight gain, and the constant uncertainty of how your hormones might affect your day. This is the harsh reality for countless women across India living with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, or PCOS. In India, alone, an estimated 3.7% to 22.5% of women grapple with this condition. However, here's the promising news: managing PCOS and finding relief from its symptoms is not only possible but achievable through lifestyle changes. Shikha Dwivedi, a nutritionist at Oziva shares a guide of lifestyle changes that can help restore hormonal balance and provide much-needed relief from the challenges PCOS presents.

Mindful Diet:

When managing PCOS, paying attention to your diet is crucial. Start by making wise choices about carbohydrates and fats. PCOS often involves insulin resistance, which can be worsened by excessive sugar and simple carbs. Instead, include complex carbs like oats, quinoa, brown rice, and ancient grains like jowar and bajra in your diet for sustained energy and better hormone regulation. Opt for a balanced diet with whole grains and Omega-3 sources such as walnuts, almonds and flax seeds to help stabilise blood sugar levels, reducing the risk of insulin spikes and acne breakouts, a common PCOS concern, with Vitamin E and C.

Additionally, embrace healthy fats found in foods like olive oil, nuts, avocado, and rice bran oil. Also, a diet rich in a lot of fruits, leafy greens and cruciferous vegetables, protein-rich foods and fibers like broccoli, cauliflower, brussels sprouts, beans, lentils, almonds, berries, sweet potatoes, pumpkin etc. and having a structured meal on the right time and proper intervals can do wonders in PCOS management.

Regular Physical Activity:

Managing PCOS is attainable for everyone, even in India. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity each week. You have various options like brisk walks in your local park, cycling around your neighborhood, or swimming if you have access to a pool. Engaging in these activities not only boosts insulin sensitivity but also helps control body weight, a common concern for those with PCOS. Regular exercise contributes to overall well-being, so it's a crucial aspect of managing PCOS effectively. India offers a diverse range of fitness choices, from traditional practices like yoga to regional sports and dance forms. Discovering an activity you enjoy makes it easier to stick to a consistent exercise routine.

Stress Management:

Stress and PCOS have a significant connection, and in the bustling lifestyle of India, it's crucial to tackle stress effectively. Why? Because cortisol is a major stress mediator that has been implicated in PCOS. However, its role in altering body composition in PCOS is yet to be deciphered., though, there are accessible ways to beat stress. Think about fitting practices like meditation, deep breathing exercises, or mindfulness into your daily routine. Meditation gives you a peaceful break during hectic days, helping you find your center and easing stress's toll on your body. Deep breathing exercises are handy anytime, offering quick relief in tense moments. And mindfulness helps you stay in the present, a powerful way to handle stress. Prioritising stress reduction can make a real difference in your hormonal balance and your life as you manage PCOS.

Clean, Plant-based Nutrition:

To complement dietary endeavors, specific supplements can assist in tackling PCOS symptoms and promoting hormonal harmony. Look for those that blend natural Ayurvedic herbs renowned for their effectiveness in addressing PCOS symptoms. These herbs, including Shatavari, Chasteberry, Gokhru, Flax Seeds, Ashoka, and Aloe Vera, collectively contribute to enhancing fertility, reducing stress, regulating ovulation, and maintaining hormonal balance. Consider adding a clean, plant-based PCOS supplement to your routine as an excellent option. It aids in hormone balance through ingredients like Chasteberry and Ashoka, supports regular menstrual cycles with Pomegranate, Fennel, Chasteberry, and Ashoka, promotes reproductive health with Shatavari, enhances digestion with digestive enzymes, and supports healthy skin with ingredients like Chasteberry and Aloe Vera.

Healthy Sleep Habits:

Good sleep is your ally in maintaining hormonal balance, especially in the context of PCOS. The goal here is 7-9 hours of deep, rejuvenating sleep every night. To make this happen, it's essential to establish a sleep routine. Try to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day. Consistency is key. Also, pay attention to your sleep environment. Keep your bedroom dark, quiet, and comfortably cool. Creating the perfect sleep nest can make a world of difference in your PCOS journey. Finding the right balance can be a bit of a challenge. Still, prioritising your sleep is a universal need that transcends borders and backgrounds. So, make sleep a cherished part of your daily routine, and your hormones will thank you.

Yoga and Mind-Body Practices:

Yoga offers a holistic approach to managing PCOS. Regular yoga practice not only provides physical benefits but also promotes mental and emotional well-being. Yoga poses, combined with deep breathing and relaxation techniques, can help reduce stress, improve insulin sensitivity, and support hormonal balance. While Suryanamaskar enhances flexibility, Balasana alleviates tension and cramps. Bhadrakonasana fine-tunes metabolism and hormonal equilibrium. Other poses like Naukasana, Dhanurasana, and Paschimottaasana offer unique benefits for PCOS.