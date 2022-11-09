Sussanne Khan’s The Charcoal Project is coming up with a party edit pop-up next week in Mumbai

With the wedding season, Christmas, and New Year just around the corner, get ready to cross the beauteous threshold onto the happier side and amp up your shopping skills this November. Mark your calendars and gear up to shop until you drop because The Charcoal Project of renowned interior designer Sussanne Khan in collaboration with VAD have brought together ‘The Party Edit’ specially curated for the glamorous events ahead.

Aiming to demonstrate fashion by encouraging multi-disciplinary collaborations, and self-expression for everyone, this exclusive party edit in Mumbai promises to reimagine the fashion industry.

The concept of exhibitions have become a little monotonous for the masses. So what sets ‘The Party Edit’ apart from the other exhibitions? The exhibitors here are going to be out of the box as each one of them has their own story, and is unique, and artistic in their own way. With a lively and vibrant atmosphere of the pop-up is designed to accentuate fashion as a whole. “I am extremely excited about this new venture with Monali - I love her aesthetics and we work well together with my background in interiors and hers in fashion. The party edit is a result of fine curation and handpicked designers with fantastic collections whose talent we want to promote and showcase,” said Sussanne Khan on the venture.

With 20+ brands on board, this exclusive curation showcases the best of clothing, fashion, accessories, and creative heads under one roof and is a one-stop-shop event for all fashion enthusiasts and shopaholics alike. After about two years of hiatus The Party Edit is surely an exciting nudge towards embarking on a shopping spree.

Expect a wide selection of established and impeccable brands such as Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, and Surily Goel, along with up-and-coming, aesthetic and promising brands such as Diseno, House of Zen, Renasci by Ritika Arya (Chennai), Kamaali Couture (Delhi), Mohammed Mazhar, Polite Society, Janavi (India), Farah Khan Fine Jewelry, No Name Bags, Brand Trov Bags and much more!

“We have hand-picked local designers whose collections we enjoy wearing ourselves, and whose collections we look forward to associating with. With this event, we want to create a platform for the up-and-coming designers who exist all over India so they could get a chance to build a foundation for their brands, make versatile connections, and create brand awareness. Along with that, we also want to introduce the world to these brands that are rooted in India and are doing wonders by themselves. We have only curated the most artistic designers and with this pop up we are giving only genuinely interested buyers a chance to interact with one-of-a-kind unique designers that they have been looking for,” says Monali Dhawan, Founder of VAD.

When: November 17 – 18. 11 AM to 9 PM

Where: The Charcoal Project, Andheri West.