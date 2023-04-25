Sunderban Tiger Reserve to expand to intensify scientific tiger management in the landscape

Sunderban Tiger Reserve (STR) is likely to expand, merging three more forest ranges with the zone in a bid to intensify tiger management in the landscape. According to forest department officials, the expansion aims to protect the habitat of these animals and promote their conservation.

As many as three forest ranges will be included in the South 24-Parganas division into the STR, sources confirmed, provided they have formal clearance from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). "Currently, there is a proposal to expand the Sunderban Tiger Reserve. This comes in line with the hope to intensify scientific tiger management in the mangroves," said Jones Justin, Deputy Field Director (DFD).

It is pertinent to mention that the deltaic region of the mangroves in Sunderban is spread across 10,000 km, of which 4,000 km in India. The tiger habitat in the mangroves expands from Bashirhat, and Sanjhekhali buffer zones to Sunderbans National Park (East and West), which is the core area.

The tiger protection areas are divided into two divisions: STR and South 24 Parganas forest range. The STR was among the first nine tiger reserves in India that was included in the protection of the brutes. It was a vital part of Project Tiger in 1973, covering at least 2,500 km.

"The proposal requests the inclusion of three ranges, namely Matla, Raidighi, and Ramganga, of the forest area to be included in the STR region, covering 3,500 sq kms," Justin said.

"The expansion of the region will help to increase management effectiveness and deal with the population in the tiger-bearing areas of South 24 Parganas division. The proposal has been in talks for quite some time, first made in 2017, and is waiting for necessary action by senior officials," Justin explained.

The report titled Management Effectiveness Evaluation (MEE) of Tiger Reserves 2022 prepared by the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun and National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), said that although the tiger count in the STR region increased between 2018 and 2022, the overall ranking has been consistently declined. However, the report highlighted that Sunderban was 'very good' in the five-cycle assessment module.

STR is still ranked 31 out of 51 tiger reserves in the country, according to the National Tiger Census. According to All India Tiger Estimation 2022, there are at least 100 Royal Bengal tigers in the STR region and South 24 Parganas. The latter area comprises roughly 30 tigers out of the total 100.

