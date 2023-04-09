Bandipur National Park: 7 pictures that will inspire you to visit this Tiger forest at least once just like PM Modi

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 09, 2023

Karnataka's Bandipur National Park is located about 80 km south of Mysore. The park has the second highest Tiger population in India

Bandipur National Park shares its boundary with 3 other National park namely Nagarahole National Park, Wayanad National Park and Mudumalai National park

Bandipur National Park Tiger Safari timings are available between 6:30am and 9:00am and then in between 3:30pm and 5:30pm

Park is the part of Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve making it largest protected area in Southern India and largest habitant of Wild Elephants in South Asia

Apart from Tigers-Indian Elephants, Leopard, Dhole, Sambar, Sloth bear, Chital and many more animals and Birds can be spotted in the Bandipur National park

Even though the park is open to explore throughout the year, the best time to visit Bandipur National park is from November to June

The park is a perfect place to experience bliss and witness abundant flora and fauna

