 Summer Tips For Your Pet To Stay Cool In The Heat Wave
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleSummer Tips For Your Pet To Stay Cool In The Heat Wave

Summer Tips For Your Pet To Stay Cool In The Heat Wave

Pet need extra care and grooming to stay cool and safe during the hot season.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Saturday, April 20, 2024, 12:23 PM IST
article-image
Canva

Summer can be a difficult time for your pet friend as the heat wave makes it challenging for them to cope with daily life. They need extra care and grooming to stay cool and safe during the hot season. We have got you a list of tips for your furry friend and how to keep them cool in the heatwave. 

Drinking plenty of water 

It is essential to keep your pet hydrated and cool during the hot days. Offer them fresh and cold water to feel fresh and energised. During the summer, pets tend to get thirstier and tired more often, so always provide them with plenty of water to keep going.

Include water activity 

In addition to keeping them hydrated, it's crucial to keep their body temperature cool during the summer. Instead of engaging in heavy exercises or going out in the heat, consider incorporating water play and water-based activities for your pets. Always keep your furry friend safe and cool during the hot weather. 

Never leave them in a parked car 

Never leave your pet in a parked car during the summer day, as the temperature inside the vehicle can rise, making it hard for your pet to stay comfortable. Rising temperatures can make them uneasy and potentially lead to organ damage. 

Avoid heat

Avoid taking your pet out during the hottest time of the day. Always keep your pet in the shade or indoors during the summer. Heat and high UV rays can lead to heatstroke and other heat-related problems in your pet. Make sure to keep them cool indoors by providing them with a cooling mat and a comfortable temperature. 

Keep hygiene 

Hygiene is essential in every season, and summer asks for extra care. Make sure to keep your pet clean by brushing their teeth, grooming their fur, bathing them, cutting nails and much more. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India, Australia Join Hands For New-Age 'Deep Dive' Into Culture

India, Australia Join Hands For New-Age 'Deep Dive' Into Culture

Summer Tips For Your Pet To Stay Cool In The Heat Wave

Summer Tips For Your Pet To Stay Cool In The Heat Wave

Unlocking the Cosmic Symphony: Explore The Swar In Astrology

Unlocking the Cosmic Symphony: Explore The Swar In Astrology

Here's What Hexagram 33 Reveals: Grace In Reticence

Here's What Hexagram 33 Reveals: Grace In Reticence

Full Moon: Know Which Zodiac Signs Are Going to Be Affected

Full Moon: Know Which Zodiac Signs Are Going to Be Affected