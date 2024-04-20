Summer Tips For Your Pet To Stay Cool In The Heat Wave

Canva

Summer can be a difficult time for your pet friend as the heat wave makes it challenging for them to cope with daily life. They need extra care and grooming to stay cool and safe during the hot season. We have got you a list of tips for your furry friend and how to keep them cool in the heatwave.

Drinking plenty of water

It is essential to keep your pet hydrated and cool during the hot days. Offer them fresh and cold water to feel fresh and energised. During the summer, pets tend to get thirstier and tired more often, so always provide them with plenty of water to keep going.

Include water activity

In addition to keeping them hydrated, it's crucial to keep their body temperature cool during the summer. Instead of engaging in heavy exercises or going out in the heat, consider incorporating water play and water-based activities for your pets. Always keep your furry friend safe and cool during the hot weather.

Never leave them in a parked car

Never leave your pet in a parked car during the summer day, as the temperature inside the vehicle can rise, making it hard for your pet to stay comfortable. Rising temperatures can make them uneasy and potentially lead to organ damage.

Avoid heat

Avoid taking your pet out during the hottest time of the day. Always keep your pet in the shade or indoors during the summer. Heat and high UV rays can lead to heatstroke and other heat-related problems in your pet. Make sure to keep them cool indoors by providing them with a cooling mat and a comfortable temperature.

Keep hygiene

Hygiene is essential in every season, and summer asks for extra care. Make sure to keep your pet clean by brushing their teeth, grooming their fur, bathing them, cutting nails and much more.