Summer Essential: 7 Things To Carry When You Are Going Out In Daytime

The summer season is a tough one when heat waves hit your city. This season doesn't just give you an escape from your daily hustle but also comes with many problems. If you are going out daily for work or an outing, here are the seven essential things you shouldn't forget before leaving.

Sunscreen

Going out without wearing sunscreen? Stop it today! Sunscreen is essential not only during the summer but in every season. Apply sunscreen daily when going outdoors and even when staying indoors. Carry sunscreen when going out, as you need to apply sunscreen every 2-3 hours. Sunscreen gives you protection from the harsh UV rays, tanning and sunburn. Opt for sunscreen with SPF 30++ and more.

Sunglasses

Your eyes need protection too from the sunlight. Always wear sunglasses when you're out during the daytime. Sunrays can make it hard to open your eyes and give problems like eye irritation and much more.

Water Bottle

We tend to get thirsty and dehydrated during the summertime. Drinking plenty of water during the hot weather is essential, as it keeps us hydrated and energised. Always carry a bottle of water or have lemon juice when you're out in the sun.

Portable Fan

A small portable fan can help us survive in the heat wave. As the temperature is rising more and more every day, staying cool is the only thing we need. Portable fans are small and easy to carry anywhere when going out.

Body Mist or Perfume

None of us wants to smell bad or stink when we are out in public. The hot weather makes us sweat a lot, which often leads to bad odour or body stinks. Try and carry body mist or small perfumes when you are out. Body mist also keeps you feeling fresh and cool.

Hat and Umbrella

Hat and umbrella can be an addition and extra protection from the sun. The harsh sunrays can give you sunstroke, headache, fatigue and much more, you need you protect your head and body from it.

Tissue or Handkerchief

An important thing to always keep in your bag is a tissue packet or handkerchief. The heat makes us sweat a lot, leaving a sticky feeling on the body. You can anytime clean your sweat and body with the help of tissues or a cloth. It is a small thing but essential during the summer.