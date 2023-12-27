Sumitranandan Pant Death Anniversary: Know About The Poet Who Gave Amitabh Bachchan His Name

Sumitranandan Pant | allindiaradio.gov.in

Sumitranandan Pant was an Indian poet who was one of the most celebrated poets of the Hindi language in the 20th century and was also known for his poems, which had romanticism in them and were mostly inspired by the inside beauty of people and also the beauty of nature. He was born in Kausani village, which is located in the Alora District of Uttarakhand. He was born on May 20, 1900, and died on December 28, 1977. The country mourns the loss of the legendary poet on December 28.

Pant was inspired by the works of Sarojini Naidu and Rabindranath Tagore

Sumitranandan Pant was inspired by the works of Sarojini Naidu, Rabindranath Tagore, and other English romantic poets. Memories of Pant have been preserved in the ancestral residence of Pant Niketan at Kausani. Pant Niketan was established in Sumitranandan Pant's ancestral home. His literary works, clothes, glasses, letters, and other related items are kept at the Pant Niketan.

Pant has been honoured with many awards

Pant has been honoured with awards like the Padma Bhushan, the Jnanpith Award, and the Sahitya Akademi for his works and is also considered the finest among contemporary poets.

Sumitranandan Pant was admitted to Queens College

Sumitranandan Pant was admitted to Queens College, which was situated in Banaras, in 1918. Later, in 1919, Pant moved to Muir College in Allahabad. However, he left the college after two years in protest against the British regime in the country. Sumitranandan Pant is the one who named the legendary actor Big B as Amitabh Bachchan. These details were shared by Amitabh Bachchan while hosting a show that was based on his personal life.