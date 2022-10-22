Diwali 2022: Suffering from raspatory diseases? Here's how you can keep your lung health in check this Diwali

Diwali is celebrated on a grand scale across India after two difficult years. Just like how Diwali symbolises the victory of good over evil, light over darkness, and joy over despair, people in India are marking their Diwali celebrations as a reflection of victory of beating the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the excitement to celebrate the festival with fun, joy and laughter is unbeatable, let us keep some important things in mind that would keep us safe and healthy during the festive season. It is all the more important for those who are already suffering from respiratory diseases which may aggravate during the festival. For instance, people suffering from allergies, bronchitis, or asthma may face breathing issues during Diwali owing to the smoke emitted by the fireworks. Dr Amit Gawande, Consultant Pulmonologist and Critical Care Specialist at Sujoy Hospital in Juhu suggests a few steps to celebrate this festival in a way that doesn't take a toll on your health.

Avoid going out

Patients with lung diseases or asthma should stay at home. Try and avoid going to places where there is a lot of smoke due to firecrackers. This can cause breathlessness due to smoke inhalation. In case, you can't avoid going out, wear an N95 mask. You can also install air purifiers at home.

See your doctor

It is also advisable to see your doctor before the festivity begins so that you have proper medication guidelines to avoid any issues during or post the festival. Steam inhalation is recommended for asthmatic and bronchitis patients. Even if you are off the medication, start that again post consulting with your doctor.

Keep your immunity in check

During the festive season, your immunity may go down. Dr Gawande recommends keeping your immunity up to date with vitamins and a proper diet. If your immunity is low you may end up having an infection.

Avoid large gatherings

Though the restrictions have been lifted, it is advisable to adopt COVID-19-appropriate behaviour. It is advisable to not let your guard down and get vaccinated first. In addition, avoid large gatherings. Go for an intimate celebration at home with close family and friends.

Eat healthy

The five days festival calls for the unavoidable savouring of sweets and snacks. However, it is advisable to adopt a healthy alternative. Try and eat homemade food and a lot of dry fruits instated of fried items.