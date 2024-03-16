Spending Too Much Time On Phone? Check The Effects Of Excessive Screen Time On Eyes

Thought of taking a break while being on the phone for too long? I'm sure you have been on your phone for so long before reading this article as well. But you don't know that being for longer time on your phone or laptop can damage your eyes more than you know. Excessive screen time can affect your eyes badly. Lets see some of the bad effects of excessive screen times on eyes:

Eye Tiredness and Fatigue

Staring at screens for a longer period of time can make your eyes tired and further lead to headaches. It makes it worse if you don’t take breaks between using phones or laptops. Problems like severe headaches, eye aches, or tired eyes happen.

Dry and Sore Eyes

Using screens for a longer period of time can even make your eyes dry and sore. Studies have even shown people blink less while looking at screens, which leads to sore eyes. Try to reduce your screen time or take a break from the screen to prevent dry and sore eyes.

Eye Pain and Tears

If your eyes are stuck at the screens, the screen light affects your eyes to a greater extent. This leads to eye pain and tears from your eyes. This pain can get so severe and extreme that it leads to headaches and fatigue. It is necessary to have less screen time if possible and not to look at the screen for a longer time, as it will affect you severely if it continues daily.

Affects EyeSight

If you spend your maximum time on screen, it can lead to bad eyesight, and one might need power specs or glasses. It is important to spend less time on screen and do some other activities to prevent bad effects on the eyes. It strains the eyes and leads to pain and severe damage.