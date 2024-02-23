South East Asia Festival: Date, Venue & All You Need To Know (Entry FREE)

South East Asia Festival is being celebrated in Mumbai this Saturday. The event is supported by the Consulates-General of Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam in Mumbai, and is open to the public. One can witness the stunning showcase of authentic food and drinks and also purchase them to their delight. Also, those interested in collecting well-created handicrafts are promised to have a great time here.

Date: February 24, 2 PM onwards

Venue: Urmi Axis building, Mahalaxmi (West)

Popularly known as the SEA festival, it looks forward to attracting enthusiasts wanting to explore South East Asian culture. Celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations, these nations invite Mumbaikars to witness the cultural extravaganza. Interestingly, the entry is free.

As you try the special food and drinks you will be reminded of the rich taste and flavours of the regions. What more can we say about this event? You should head to the festival yourself to experience and enjoy what it has to offer.