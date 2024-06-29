Some DIY Hacks To Make Scented Candles At Home

Pic: Freepik

Thinking about making candles at home or just trying to brighten up the room with scented aroma, then you are at the right place. We all know that scented candles are a must have in every household. It adds up to the aura of the house and create an ambiance that lightens up every gloomy corner. The flickering flame emanating sweet aromas is all that you need at the end of an exhausting day to soothe yourself.

Material required:

Beeswax

Spatula

Wicks

Essential oils

Double boiler

Mason jar

Step 1: First of all, take beeswax and begin melting it using double boiler. Stir it continuously with spatula to break the big chunks of the wax. It will take around 10-15 minutes for the wax to completely melt. Make sure that the temperature is between 160 to 170 degrees and not more than that.

Step 2: While your wax is getting melted, take a wick and adhere it to the mason jar. You can use glue to stick it in the center of the jar or else old candle-makers’ trick can be used. Take some melted wax and dip the metal tab of the wick into the melted wax, then quickly stick it to the bottom of the jar.

Read Also 4 Hacks To Up Your Hair Game

Step 3: After the wax is completely melted, add your favourite fragrant oil(s) to the melted wax and then stir to evenly distribute it.

Step 4: Next step is to let the melted fragrant wax cool for a couple of minutes. The temperature should be around 130 to 140 degrees when you pour it into the jar so that it sets better. Secure the wick using pen or toothpicks while you pour the wax so that it doesn’t sink as well as stays in centre.

Strep 5: Now, you have to let the wax sit aside for some good 3-4 hours to let it fully settle in the jar. You will probably have a few inches of wick sticking up from your candle. Trim the wick and don’t keep it longer than an inch.

The process of making your scented candle at home ends here, your candle is ready to be lit and fill your surroundings with the amazing aroma. You can also decorate the candle jar or gift them if you wish to. Just put an eye catching ribbon and a gift tag.