Smart Life Hacks!

While cooking is incredibly satisfying, there seems to always be endless challenges and time consuming tasks in the kitchen. That’s where these kitchen hacks come in as total lifesavers. Say goodbye to all the kitchen stress, these hacks will undoubtedly change how you work in the kitchen.

Material required:

Grapes

Nail polish

Milk

Empty peanut butter / nutella jar

Wooden spoon

Parchment paper

Frozen grapes instead of ice: When it comes to DIY hacks, this one is a must-try. The next time you are making a drink that you don’t want to be diluted by the water when it melts (such as white wine, lemonade, or orange juice) use frozen grapes instead of ice cubes. That way when it melts, your drink won’t be watered down.

Use nail polish to identify different keys: Organise your life with this simple time-saving trick. If you have got a few minutes to spare and some nail varnish bottles lying around, this hack is well worth a try. You will no longer need to rabble about finding the right one, plus the pops of colour will help your set stand out in your bag.

Empty nutella or peanut butter jar for milk: The next time your chocolate spread, peanut butter or jam jars are nearly empty? Add some milk to the mix, then screw the lid back on (well) and shake for a minute or two to create a tasty homemade milkshake! You will be using up leftovers that would otherwise be binned and you get to enjoy a sweet treat too!

Wooden spoon to keep water from boiling over: This one is probably one of the most well-known life hacks for home, but it does work! Why? Well, a few reasons. The wood is a natural repellent which (for chemistry reasons) causes the bubbles to stop rising. Also, the spoon is at a cooler temperature than the water, meaning that once the bubbles reach the spoon, the steam and bubbles condense back into the water.

Wrap your cheese in parchment paper: Did you know that cheese lasts longer when it can ‘breathe’? Rather than wrapping your cheddar up in cling film or tin foil, secure it in waxed or greaseproof paper (you might want to put it in a food container to stop it from stinking out your food in the fridge).