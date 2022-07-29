Six dating hacks one should definitely avoid to achieve a happily-ever-after

Photo: Freepik

You are just tired of being single but going out for those puerile empty dates with strangers gets you all stressed out. Since the modern form of dating has largely transferred to the digital realm, you’ve squeezed dry all the dating hacks on the internet but, everything has come to an abysmal nought. To add fuel to fire, you spot your peers, especially the ones you hate most, trying the same dating hacks on the internet and returning supposedly successful, scalping the perfect date. It sure looks as if you are the lone ranger who is destined to live in eternity alone.

Though one may be forgiven for thinking that the internet has the perfect answers to all the fervent queries and pleas of probable ‘daters’, it’s just a fallacy negated completely by reality. “Dating has to be absolutely natural and organic, no hacks are really required. Just let things flow, avoid cheesy lines or stare inappropriately at your date. Just let things be clean and vibrant,” says actor Amal Sehrawat.

When you date somebody, you need to find out if s/he is compatible with you… and that takes time and no amount of dating hacks can predict how things may turn out in the near future.

“Don’t bother about hacks, just try not to compare your current date with your ex mentally, and you’ll be sorted,” shares actor Dewansh Singh Rajput.

So lets’ demolish some dating hacks fuelled ‘n’ fired by the Internet.

Dating hack fallacy: Pick any dating site on the net and you sure to reap rich rewards, after all, the internet pairs up ‘the perfect probables’ in a ‘scientific’ way.

Reality: Rubbish! All dating sites are not necessarily ‘the greatest sites ever’ even though they are falsely advertised as that. You need to find the one that works for you best. Don’t go by ads. Millions of people are trying online dating but beware of sites that use spammers or have poor security. Check out the reviews of the sites before you use them. As for scientific pairing, no amount of science can pair up two individuals successfully.

Dating hack fallacy: Once you meet somebody, the sizzling chemistry and the fireworks in your head underlines the fact that s/he is the right one.

Reality: Nope! Sizzling chemistry is great and so is that ‘animal attraction’ but it reads best in those Mills & Boon novels that you loved to read away from the prying eyes of your parents as a teenager. To gauge mutual compatibility takes time. You have to keep meeting that person of interest until you reach a level of comfort. Don’t get carried away by the so-called ‘sizzling chemistry’ dating hacks keep harping about. You may not get any of that on the first date but keep meeting and discovering newer facets of the person, and for all you know, the chemistry may just get ignited.

Dating hack fallacy: Your date only says complimentary things to you.

Reality: No! Get ready to face numerous rejections or reject some on your own. You need to get a thicker skin so that snide, mean, critical comments don’t get to you. People are not always pleasant. A friend of mine was told on the first date itself by that she was “ugly”; needless to say the date ended there itself. Understand your personal worth and don’t let random people get to you.

Dating hack fallacy: Don’t show too much interest or excitement at first, this makes your partner want you more.

Reality: A lot of dating hacks state that you should not show your emotions at first. Why? Please do remember you’re not a robot, of course, you need to show your true feelings. If you like the person, go ahead and confess. An emotional bond holds longer than any of the dating hacks given on the internet. As for the partner wanting you more, if they like you, they’ll want you.

Dating hack fallacy: Don’t take the initiative on the first date itself.

Reality: In this fast racing world where things change in seconds, please go ahead and be real. If you feel strongly about things, communicate clearly. Tell the person candidly that you were looking for someone like him/her and you would like to know the person better. If you go by the hack, you’ll find that you’ve missed the bus thanks to some obscure dating hacks on the internet.

Dating hack fallacy: All your friends, foes, and haters get the ‘right’ guy/gal on the first date.

Reality: Nope! They are lying. Like you, they too go through the grind so just chill and stop comparing yourself with others. Romance really needs no dating hack, just be yourself and keep your mind and heart receptive and open to newer bonds.