Six coolest music festivals to attend in Mumbai this November, Yes there's Arijit Singh live too

December is hitting and while most of us gear up for Sunburn in Goa and Lollapalooza or Echoes of Earth and more across India, our own Mumbai has some coolest music festivals this November. Check out the list and plan your weekends with your friends and fellow music aficionados

BREEZER Vivid Shuffle

A grand celebration of hip hop over two days, the Mumbai Festival takes the #BeatsOfTheStreets to the city that never sleeps. For those who prefer grooving to the beat, the best Indian hip hop music talent takes the night away with cosmic energy and an air of awe. The Breaking Cypher Battle brings together all Breakers to make their move in a battle that rules them all. Running to the heart of hip hop, you’ll feel street-style souks, photo booths and delicious grub, all enwrapped in an evening that leaves you with the most vibrant memories. School of Shuffle is bound to keep you hooked with intensive workshops run by those dominating their leagues.

On November 12 and13. 3 PM onwards.

At Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai

Tickets: ₹299 onwards

Jio World Drive Live With Mame Khan

JWD Live just got bigger and better this year. Mame Khan and Samar Mehdi are taking the stage for an evening of Rajasthani folk and Sufi at Jio World Drive in BKC. Enjoy the open-air live music concert on Friday, 18th November, 2022 at Jio World Drive and treat yourselves to food and drinks from multi-cuisine restaurants and bars set up at the venue on purchase.

On November 18. 6 PM.

At SouthSky Jio World Drive.

Tickets: INR 799 onwards

Bandra Music Weekend

Bandra known as the Queen of the Suburbs continues to be a cool and happening things in Mumbai. And this year, the Celebrate Bandra Music Weekend, the enormous wealth of culture brings together people from diverse communities after a gap of three years. The festival brings an exciting lineup of Western and Indian musicians. So block your dates and go to celebrate the spirit of Bandra with your music lover friends.

On November 19 and 20. 7 PM onwards.

At Bandra Fort.

Entry Free

Sunburn Arena ft. DJ SNAKE - Mumbai

While most of us eagerly wait for the yearly Sunburn festival in Goa, DJ Snake is all set to bring the biggest Sunburn Arena tour of the season in Mumbai. Catch the one and only DJ Snake perform an exclusive six city tour across India this November! You do not want to miss his breath-taking performance in Mumbai On November 26.

On November 26 at 4 PM.

Tickets: INR 999.

Venue to be announced.

Parx Music Fiesta

In the first year itself, Parx Music Fiesta will be the noisiest fest in the country producing thousands of decibels of music across various genres through a plethora of great artists from across the country. The festival is curated for everyone that will set in the groovy moves, bring alive the nostalgic flashes and yeah for many it will serve as a Déjà Vu moment for the future. Promising a thumping debut, Parx Music Fiesta will be one of the most trendy music fests with prodigious artist line up to have ever happened in Mumbai.

On November 19 and 20. 2 PM onwards.

At Raymond Ground, Thane.

Tickets: ₹699 onwards.

Arijit Singh - One Night Only Tour

One of India’s most loved singer Arijit Singh is back live on stage this year. Cited as one of the most accomplished singers from India, Arijit’s iconic repertoire consists of over 1000 songs. His chart-topper songs like “Tum Hi Ho”, “Channa Mereya”, “Phir Le Aya Dil”, “Duaa”, and “Kabira”, are just a few that every Bollywood fan has memorised. And the singer will be performing them all! Practice the lyrics to your favourite Arijit songs and go sing along for this once-in-a-lifetime, ‘One Night Only’ experience!

On November 26. At 6 PM.

At Jio World Garden, Mumbai

Tickets: ₹8000 onwards